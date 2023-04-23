Content creators often join the trend of dances or challenges, therefore, a group of friends decided to join a TikTok trend, Although they showed that the expected never comes out, because while they were dancing to the theme of “dolls”, something happened that surprised everyone.

Through the original Chinese digital platform, where the user identified as ‘@paulavisiedo’, shared the precise moment in which a girl accidentally burned her friend’s hair.

“Attempt to trend”, Paula wrote in the description, while revealing that they were performing the dance with the anchoring of “Muñecas”, a success by Tini Stoessel, La Joaqui and Steve Aoki, which has placed the artists among the most listened to on Spotify and YouTube.

For this reason, the girls decided to record performing the dance that is a trend on TikTok, what they did not imagine is that they would go viral for a while. incident while following the choreography.

During the clip, the girls were seen dancing, but one of the members accidentally burned her friend’s hairTherefore, he tried to put out the smoke with his hands.

However, it was not being possible, since smoke did not stop coming out, as shown in the video, given the peculiar situation, Internet users opened a debate in the comment box of the publication.

Trend TikTok

Fun, nostalgic and positive trends circulate on social networks, but also some that shock the internet community for being dangerous.

In TikTok, it is a page where it is possible to explore a variety of content spread in said application, you can find songs that have become popular, videos, hashtags, and popular creators, or brand sponsorships, which usually last up to one minute. .

The social network launched in September 2016, known in China as Douyin, in Mexico, is the most downloaded app, surpassing platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook.

This is how the network famous for allowing the sharing of short and vertical videos, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, already has 1.7 million users worldwide, thus surpassing its closest rival, Instagram. Its most followed user is the 23-year-old Italian-Senegalese influencer, Khaby Lame with 156.6 million followers, being a renowned socialite, model, entrepreneur and tiktoker.