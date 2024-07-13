Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Press Split

The death of a 25-year-old bartender has shocked Italy. According to Italian media, his disappearance during a two-day spiritual ritual was not an accident.

Treviso – At the beginning of July 2024, 25-year-old Alex M. was found dead on a small island near the city of Treviso. The circumstances of his death have long been a mystery to investigators in Italy. The autopsy has now brought frightening results.

25-year-old dies in Italy – cause of death is clear

Alex M. came from Marcon in the province of Venice and probably stayed in South Tyrol frequently. Some Italian media, such as RAI News, reported that the 25-year-old was said to have been part of a two-day shamanic ritual. This took place in Vidor with around 20 other people. The event was a festival organized by musicians in Treviso, where the young man may have consumed a hallucinogenic drink.

A 25-year-old bartender died in Italy after a shamanic ritual – the police are investigating. © picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Sator (symbolic image)

All participants were questioned about the events after the 25-year-old’s death. The investigators also spoke to other people who “provided useful elements for the investigation,” such as RAI News writes. According to current results, suicide or an accident can be ruled out. According to the report, the 25-year-old died from blows to his head. After his death, he was thrown into the Piave River. However, he did not drown, as no water was found in his lungs. However, this sad fate befell three young people from Italy.

Two important witnesses still sought by investigators

The investigators are still looking for the murder weapon with which the young man was killed, as RAI News reported. Two Colombians, who were actually wanted as witnesses, aroused suspicion but have not yet turned up. It is assumed that they are already out of the country.

The Sera Corriere conducted an interview with the organizer of the music meeting, who categorically ruled out any involvement of employees. “I would not rule out the possibility that someone climbed over part of the walls. If there is a murderer, he is not among us.”

According to the organizer, Alex M. suddenly went outside during the event and then disappeared. After about seven minutes, the two Colombians set off to look for the 25-year-old – apparently without success. It was only three hours later that the group called the police. According to witnesses, some drugs were consumed during the event, which the organizer did not want to know about. The dead bartender also took these. The investigation is ongoing. Last year, a young student died in Italy. (rd)