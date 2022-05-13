The new youth novel by Rindert Kromhout, The Puppeteer of Lampedusa, is set in 1948 Rome. The Cinecittà beckons, and in the Caffe della Pace, Federico Fellini and Luchino Visconti chat about the neo-realist films they want to make. The writing couple Alberto Moravia and Elsa Morante are seated at the table next door. In this story they sit at the extra table. The story is about the 18-year-old Matteo who wants to be an actor, he is friends with them, but especially with Davide. With him he experiences an intimate friendship that makes him doubt his own sexuality. “Davide was Davide, he loved him, even if the love wasn’t physical. Or is it? Christ, how complicated.’

The story between Matteo and Davide of budding affection and lovemaking is touching. Kromhout knows how to capture the longing and doubt that often accompanies young love. “They wrestled, they swam, beat the waves, grabbed each other, let go and ran to the beach.” And although this journey of discovery takes place under the cloak of invisibility because of time and land, it feels completely natural and open. It is a pity that the relationship is not further explored. It seems as if Kromhout thinks his research about Italy is more important than the story.

Italian film and literature

Anyone who knows Italians a little knows that they like to talk about art and culture, but in The Puppeteer of Lampedusa the sometimes long-winded conversations about Italian film and literature more than once feel forced. They mainly seem to want to provide background information about the work and life of artists and Italian neo-realism. A shame, because the story of Matteo and Davide is so worthwhile.

Matteo gradually finds out that he does not want to become an actor but wants to do something for the street children of Rome. He wants to make puppet theater for the orphans and half-orphans who beg for their existence after the war has left them fatherless. Despite a number of beautiful scenes, Kromhout does not succeed in making Rome the natural setting for the novel. This is mainly because everything complete must be Italian. Matteo has not yet got out of bed when he is already hungry for a plate of pasta from his mother. When Matteo goes on a moped ride with a friend, the latter asks him to pretend he is seeing Rome for the first time. That feels like a trick to show the reader the top attractions. When his niece Chiara fills boxes in her grandfather’s shop, she does so with cans of anchovies. Then you’ll be busy. She has time for that, because her mother does not want to go out with her for mysterious reasons. Why is not entirely clear. The story ends rather abruptly with the realization of Matteo’s dream: a puppet show and Davide’s departure for Bologna.

Migrant children

What follows is an epilogue in which Matteo is very old and is being interviewed on Lampedusa for a book. This is where all the storylines that are still open are tied up. Matteo never saw Davide again, Chiara turned out to be the child of a German soldier, so that her mother did not dare to walk the street with her out of shame and Matteo now makes puppet shows for migrant children from refugee camps at an advanced age. It is a strange construction that brutally cuts off and rounds off the atmospheric and compelling story.

What stays with you after reading this is that wonderful love in a somewhat romanticized post-war Italy. The busy family, the squabbling in cafes of young people who wonder aloud if they are a lost generation. The clumsiness and intransigence of people against the background of reconstruction. The scenes that, without the thick sauce of research and with slightly less clichés in them, could be called neo-realistic.