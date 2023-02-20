Young-looking 61-year-old British woman called SPF cream her beauty secret

61-year-old resident of the UK, looking younger than his age, revealed the secrets of beauty. About it informs New York Post.

According to Jacqueline Kubichi-Gonzalez, people around her often give her no more than 45 years. “It is believed that at my age you need to be gray, wrinkled and wear wide long skirts. I always knew that I didn’t want to be like that,” she says. In order to preserve the youthfulness of the skin, a woman from the age of 20 took care of her and adhered to several rules.

Kubichi-Gonzalez called sunscreens the main key to beauty. “If you want beautiful skin, just buy a baby cream with an SPF of 50 and use it in large quantities,” she advises. In addition, the woman has developed a six-step skin care method and resorts to it every morning and evening, and also uses vitamin and firming creams and serums.

Kubichi-Gonzalez follows the regime of the day and tries to sleep for eight hours a day. She leads an active lifestyle and regularly plays tennis, as well as going to expensive spa treatments and carefully caring for her hair. In addition, Kubichi-Gonzales follows fashion and tries to dress beautifully: he wears tailored skirts, flared trousers and stylish sneakers.

Earlier it was reported that 70-year-old Brazilian Sandra Maria Cardoso shared the secrets that help her maintain beauty and look younger. According to the woman, it’s not just about genetics: she carefully monitors her appearance and health.