The young-looking Herefordshire resident has revealed the key of her attractiveness. Her phrases are quoted by the Every day Mail.

55-year-old mom of two grownup kids Marie Ward admitted that month-to-month visits to the beautician assist her to keep up a youthful look. As well as, within the morning, she applies a tonal lotion to her face, giving her pores and skin a contemporary and pure glow.

To remain in form, the British girl goes to the health club 3 times per week for biking – group coaching on stationary bicycles. “Lessons should not simple for me, however I research in a gaggle with fantastic ladies, and the music there’s so fiery,” notes the British. She additionally does energy coaching twice per week.

Ward considers prolonged eyelashes to be one other secret of his youthful look. “Now I look nice with out mascara,” the girl says. – You get up within the morning, you look within the mirror, and you might be nearly prepared! “

