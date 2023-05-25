Germany It is one of the countries that receives Latino people to search for a job with essential opportunities that allow them to generate new opportunities in other countries, in addition to economic improvement.

Therefore, several Latin American people such as Mexico and Brazil One of the searches is to find new ways of working, especially for professions that allow them a “better” life. That is why countries like Germany or Canada receive Spanish-speaking people.

In Germany there are job opportunities in construction, health or hospital service, in addition to care services for the elderly, so they have opportunities for people who can care for the elderly.

More and more people need care in Germany, for example in 2022, 52,000 vacancies were sought for nursing specialties, of which more than 50 percent received apprentices, of whom they began to offer.

Therefore, many recent graduates they look for new opportunities in other countries, of which the labor exchange that allows them to leave the country of which they can generate new forms of work of which the areas of opportunity can be more globalized.