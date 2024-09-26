EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Less than a month before the United Nations Biodiversity Summit (COP16) begins, which will take place in Cali, Colombia, CAF—development bank of Latin America and the Caribbean—will hold the first of three conversations around the topic. The first appointment is this Thursday, September 25, at 4:00 pm Mexico and 5:00 pm Colombia, with the conversation The Voice of Youth at COP16in which leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean will meet to highlight the role of these generations in the preservation of the region’s biodiversity, as well as in the space convened by the United Nations.

The guest panelists are Nicolas Maron BenitezArgentine underwater activist and photographer who is part of the Darwin200 project and current ambassador of National Geographic; Vanessa Preciado general coordinator of Tremendas Colombia and activist for the rights of girls and women, and Nathalie Gerbasi, Director of Institutional Development and Training at CAF. The event will be moderated by María Mónica Monsalve, journalist from América Futura.