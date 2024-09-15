Young | Kiki Zhong is a math genius, but still worried about going to university – “The norm of the white middle class” still affects young people

High school students from Lahti all have ambitious plans. They all recognize things in their background that make them insecure but also help them to dream.

Higher education is free in Finland. Why are mostly children from middle-class, educated families still selected for universities?

High school student Kiki Zhong, 20, has always been good at school, especially math. Still, he is worried about whether he will be able to study mathematics at the University of Helsinki after writing.

In Finland, we are used to thinking that hard work is the key when allocating places to study at a university. We have a free education system.