Young | Kela: The number of young people receiving disability pension decreased again

The number of young people on disability pension has decreased for two years in a row.

Disability pension the number of young people who received it decreased last year, Kela announced on Monday. In 2021, the numbers turned to decline for the first time in 20 years.

According to Kela’s press release, the decline can be seen especially in the 16-24 age group. However, the change from the previous year was small.

At the end of 2022, a total of 7,566 young people in this age group received a disability pension or temporary rehabilitation support. For the entire age group, the number is 1.37 percent. In 2021, the corresponding number was 7,598 and the population share was 1.39 percent.

At the end of last year, there were 25,140 people under the age of 35 receiving a disability pension (1.98% of the population) and at the end of 2021, 25,299 (2.01% of the population).

To decrease according to Kela, the development of vocational rehabilitation and changes in the law have had an impact.

Since the beginning of 2019, a young person in need of rehabilitation, whose functional capacity has been substantially impaired, has been able to receive vocational rehabilitation services without a diagnosis of illness or disability with a lighter application process than before.

According to Kela, the background to the development of rehabilitation and the changes in the law has been concern about the marginalization of young people.

Kela’s research manager Karoliina Koskenvuon according to the development of vocational rehabilitation, an increasing number of young people who have an increased risk of being excluded from studies and working life have been directed to receive Kela’s rehabilitation benefits.

“From many points of view, it is definitely better that instead of a disability pension, young people have been able to be supported with low-threshold rehabilitation services,” Koskenvuo states in the press release.

Young people receive disability pension mostly based on mental health and behavioral disorders. Among 16–24-year-olds, the most common cause is intellectual disability, which belongs to the same disease group (F00–F99). In 2022, there were therefore 3,473 people in this age group on pension.

For those over 25, the most common cause of disability pension is depression.

In 2022, 3,033 25–34-year-olds received a pension due to a mood disorder. Of them, 2,255 people retired due to depression (F32–F33).

During the last two years, there has been a decrease in the number of young people receiving disability pensions based on mood disorders, schizophrenia, neuroses and psychosomatic disorders, the release states.