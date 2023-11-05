Victim survived and said that the attacker had his face covered; Police found swastika on door

A 30-year-old Jewish woman was stabbed in her home in Lyon, southeastern France, this Saturday (4.Nov.2023). She survived and told police that she was attacked by a man with a covered face and dark clothes who rang her doorbell and stabbed her twice. The young woman’s life is not at risk.

French police reported that they found a swastika on the woman’s door, but were unable to determine whether the symbol was placed there by the attacker. No one was arrested for the attack, but police are working on the possibility of an anti-Semitic act.

The mayor of Lyon, Grégory Doucet, provided support to the victim and classified this and other acts as “indescribable”. Since the beginning of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, France has registered several episodes of anti-Semitic attacksincluding paintings of Stars of David on the facades of Jewish buildings and stores.

“A Jewish woman was stabbed on Saturday and an anti-Semitic symbol was found on her door. This wave of violence is indescribable. All my support to the victim and his loved ones,” said, in his profile on X.

On Friday (3.Nov.2023), the vice-president of the European Commission said that the European Union’s priority is to protect the Jewish community in the bloc. To this end, the EU reinforced, according to him, the level of protection in Jewish places of worship and schools.