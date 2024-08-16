Young Italians go into debt to go on holiday, boom in loans of 5,500 euros

The high cost of the summer holidays has caused a reduction in tourism, prompting many Italians to request loans to finance their travels. According to data collected by Easy.it And Prestiti.itsince the beginning of the year, personal loans for travel and holidays have been granted for a total of over 250 million euros, marking an increase of 12% compared to the previous year. The average amount of these loans is 5,425 euros, to be repaid in about 50 installments, spread over just over four years.

How he writes The Sun 24 Hoursthe tendency to resort to funding for the holidays It is particularly popular among the youngas evidenced by the analysis based on over 150,000 loan applications. A third of the requests come from people under 30, with an average age of applicants of 38, lower than the 44 years typical of other types of personal loans.

A recent study commissioned by Easy.it to mUp Research And Bilendi reveals that this year 6.5 million Italians will give up their holidays, and of these, 3.7 million, or 56%, for economic reasons. This percentage increases among young people under 35 and seniors over 65, reaching 64% and 71% respectively.

Furthermore, 66% of residents in the South and the Italian islands will not take a summer break for economic reasons. Among the main economic causes, the following stand out: the high cost of lifecited by 47% of non-starters, and the increase in prices specifically related to holidays, mentioned by 33%.

As reported The Sun 24 Hoursother reasons for not leaving include the lack of vacation days (21%), the need to take care of a family member (10.5%) or of a pet (13%). Despite this, there are still 7.7 million people undecided about whether to go on holiday.