Tragedy in Briançon: an Italian dies hit by a shutter

A 27-year-old young woman from Turin, Carlotta Grippaldidied last night August 14 a Briançon after being hit by a shutter that fell from a house on the second floor. The girl was returning to her hotel after an evening spent at a restaurant with friends. The tax came off and hit the young woman in the face. When help arrived, there was nothing more for her to do. The French prosecutor investigates for “involuntary murder“.

Carlotta had done 27 years old on August 3, had a degree in Economics and Commerce from the University of Turin with a master’s degree in marketing and digital management. She is passionate about the mountains, in 2019, after passing the exam, she was enrolled in the regional register of masters of skian activity he carried out in the Via Lattea ski area, in the Turin area.



