The pact between the institutions, innovators and large companies for the relaunch of Italy has been signed: it took place at the second edition of the Young Innovators Business Forum in Milan, an event promoted by ANGI (National Association of Young Innovators) in collaboration with the Offices of Parliament Union in Italy and with the patronage of the Representation of the European Commission in Italy, the Agency for Digital Italy, the CNR (National Research Council) and ENEA (National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Development economically sustainable). The main purpose of this event, unique on the Italian and European scene, was to highlight the main challenges linked to innovation in Italy, encouraging comparison between institutions, companies and associations. The inauguration of the Forum was made more significant by the participation of important figures from Milan, including Emmanuel Conte, Councilor for Budget and Real Estate of the Municipality of Milan, and Layla Pavone, Director of the Technological and Digital Innovation Board of the Municipality of Milan. In addition to local personalities, representatives of European institutions and government bodies were also present, including Fabrizio Spada, Head of Institutional Relations of the European Parliament Offices in Italy, Claudia Colla, Head of the Regional Representation of the European Commission in Italy, Francesco Tufarelli, Secretary General of CNEL, Alessandro Coppola, Director of Innovation and Development of ENEA, Andrea Carapellese, International Expert in Investments and Technology at UNIDO, and Matteo Malosio, Head of the “AAL, Robotic Rehab, Motion analysis” Laboratory of CNR-STIIMA.

During the event, the second report “Youth, innovation and digital transition”, an initiative promoted by ANGI Ricerche in collaboration with Lab21.01, was presented. This report has provided an analysis of new emerging technology trends. In particular, he revealed that young people under 35 see artificial intelligence as the main driver of innovation and the main megatrend for the ecological and digital transition. Compared to previous generations, who still consider Ecommerce as dominant, young people believe that the future lies in AI. The report also highlighted a worrying brain drain, a phenomenon affecting 90% of young people compared to 70% of the Italian population in general. Furthermore, she stressed that the gender gap is still deeply rooted in the technology sector, according to 70% of young people under 35. These findings highlight the challenges society faces in addressing these issues and creating opportunities for talented young people in technology.

The Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin instead spoke of another crucial point of the Report, that which concerns sustainability, an essential factor for the under35s with respect to the corporate governance model. “My ministry’s commitment is to achieve the decarbonisation goals for 2030 and 2050. We also want to contribute to achieving the 17 goals of the UN Agenda, an enormous effort”, said the minister. “If we think of the events that have hit Emilia Romagna, we have the idea of ​​how important it is to slow down the impact of climate change worldwide. We find ourselves having to make the transition, but also adopt the tools to ensure the security of the country and its citizens. My commitment is to ensure an economically sustainable and socially equitable transition and for this reason we are investing heavily in renewables and electric mobility. We also believe that the use of biofuels, where emission neutrality is demonstrated, can contribute to the decarbonisation of transport and would have no social impact on those who cannot afford electric vehicles. We must also look at new generation nuclear power, more efficient and safer, which is currently being tested”.

On the binomial development of the market and innovation, which together with sustainability represents one of the main fronts for ensuring a future for young people and for the country in general, Valentino Valentini, deputy minister of companies and made in Italy in the Meloni government, wanted to deepen: “The transition digital green presents us with new challenges that often require a good degree of creativity to face them. We need to think outside the box, go beyond what we know to identify solutions and original ideas to the problems that are posed to us. And it is precisely there that innovation is born. In this process of constant economic, social and thought regeneration, young minds play a key role. Fortunately, in Italy we have an innovation ecosystem also populated by many young people; for over 10 years, our country has adopted an organic discipline aimed at innovators, aimed at the growth and development of innovative companies. There are 14,000 Italian startups, 7% created by young people, but innovating requires resources and investment and it is the duty of the institutions to encourage companies to renew. My ministry considers innovation the maximum expression of Made in Italy. The filing of patents is also important for the business. In 2022, Italians submitted 4,864 patent applications, almost a record that belongs to 2021, the hope is to exceed 5,000 applications and be able to equal and surpass our European colleagues”.

The speech by the Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Education, Paola Frassinetti, focused on the very young and their relationship with innovation. the implementation of the PNSD, national digital school plan, in the belief that the goal of digital technologies is to contribute to a constant improvement of the educational experience and learning outcomes of students, as well as to support educational success and, therefore, qualify the school service. The update of the PNSD will follow a path that will involve foreign countries so that the international community will also act as a catalyst for the elaboration of innovative policies, support the contamination of schools with new educational challenges, with special emphasis on those deriving from Artificial intelligence. The business world can only benefit from this digital challenge that the school is winning”. Gabriele Ferrieri, president of ANGI, added: “We are delighted with the important success of the public and contents of the second edition of the Young Innovator Business Forum in Milan. The presence of institutions and large companies is also really important to highlight the strengths and growth of our country ecosystem under the banner of investments in digital and sustainability. Today we have signed a real pact for Italy – continued Ferrieri – with the aim of promoting and relaunching the Italian industrial economic ecosystem also alongside the most important institutional and business organizations and directly from the testimony of most important opinion leaders in the world of corporates and startups”.