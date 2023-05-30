The Young Innovators Business Forum which will be held on Tuesday 6 June at Palazzo Mezzanotte from 9 to 18, and will see the participation of companies and opinion leaders discussing various topics. What will be the new technological trends, what will future generations do and where will the energy transition take us: these are the main challenges of our country and these are also the themes at the center of the annual appointment dedicated to digital transformation. The new edition of the YIBF is promoted by ANGI – National Association of Young Innovators, in collaboration with the Offices of the European Parliament in Italy and with the patronage of the Representation of the European Commission in Italy, the Municipality of Milan, the Agency for Italy Digital, of the CNR – National Research Council and ENEA – National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development. During this edition, the II Report of the Observatory on Innovation and Digital will also be presented with a focus on investments and new trends, smart cities and future mobility, cybersecurity and digital PA, energy transition and training.

We start with Emmanuel Conte, Councilor for the Budget and Real Estate of the Municipality of Milan, and Layla Pavone, Director of the Board of Technological and Digital Innovation of the Municipality of Milan to continue with the testimony of the Government through the message of Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, Minister of the Environment and Italy’s energy security and Valentino Valentini, Deputy Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy. We will continue with the interventions of Fabrizio Spada, Head of Institutional Relations Offices of the European Parliament in Italy and of the Representation of the European Commission in Italy; Francesco Tufarelli, Secretary General of CNEL, Alessandro Coppola, Director General of the ENEA Innovation Department; Andrea Carapellese, International Expert on Investment & Technology at UNIDO; Matteo Malosio, Head of the “AAL, Robotic Rehab, Motion analysis” CNR-STIIMA laboratory. Representatives from the business world and trade associations will not miss the appointment, including Andrea Marangione, Vice-President of Confindustria Nazionale Giovani; Dante Laudisa, Vice-President Assintel Confcommercio; Domenico De Rosa, President of SMET; Pietro Lanza, Director Sales Technology IBM, Ai & Cognitive Enterprise and Coordinator of the Blockchain Steering Committee of Assolombarda.

This was followed by the speech of the representatives of Italian and international corporates through the voice of some managers and business leaders. Among the major ones, there will be Renato Mazzoncini, A2A Chief Executive Officer; Massimo Nordio, Vice President Group Government Relations Volkswagen Group Italia SpA; Giovanni Lionetti, CEO of Swag; Heike Prinz, Head of Commercial Operations EMEA, Member of the Pharmaceuticals Executive Committee Bayer; Tommaso Saso, Marketing Director and RE UniMarconi; Pierguido Iezzi, Cybersecurity Director and CEO at Swascan; Gianluca Copparoni, CEO of Value Promo Srl; Barbara Vita Innovation Director at Nestlé Italy. Not even the world of entertainment and communication is exempt from new trends, which will see speeches by Carlo Rodomondi, Head of Strategic Marketing and Digital Rai Cinema and Federico Ferrazza, Director of Wired. During the day there will be further meetings with institutions, businesses and innovation operators including Paola Frassinetti, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Merit; Alessandro Morelli, Undersecretary of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers with responsibility for the CIPE; Antonio Frezza, Chief Marketing and Sales PMI SACE; Valentino Sevino, Director of AMAT Milano; Lorenzo Tavazzi, Partner The European House Ambrosetti and the representatives of micromobility with the testimonies of Dott and Lime. The complete program can be consulted on dedicated websitewhere you can also register for free admission.

“This new edition of the Young Innovators Business demonstrates even more the great path pursued by ANGI and the remarkable growth of the Italian and international innovation ecosystem”, declared the President of ANGI, Gabriele Ferrieri. “We are proud of the important response from the institutions and the presence of so many exponents of excellence from the business world and digital opinion leaders who, with their precious testimonies, will highlight how the Italian and European economic and industrial ecosystem is moving. to all our supporters who have made this remarkable initiative possible in support of young people, the growth and development of our country”.