“The voice” It always surprises with the variety of its participants, as well as the songs sung. A few days ago, a young woman from Huancayo appeared on the program of Latin to sing a folk song, with which he managed to excite and surprise those present and the members of the jury.

Who is the young woman who surprised everyone in “La voz kids”?

Korian Postillon he is 13. She and her brother created the musical project called “Dorian and Korian”, which they founded in the pandemic and that allowed them to gain popularity on social networks.

From a very young age, she has been passionate about music, an art that her father instilled in her. Although she began to play all kinds of genres, she has now concentrated more on folklore. The young woman from Huancaina has been to various places in Peru, such as Puno, Huancavelica, Ayacucho and Cusco.

The presentation of Korian Postillón in “La voz kids”

The artist sang “Ayrampito”, an iconic song by Flor Pucarina. ImmediatelyMaricarmen Marin he exclaimed “How nice!”, along with “Ah, it’s one of mine”.

The presentation of Korian Postillon It was so good that all the members of the jury pressed the button for the young woman to be on one of their teams.

Which team did Korian Postillón choose in “La voz kids”?

Before choosing which team to belong to, Maricarmen Marin he asked her a couple of questions. “I was just thinking of my family, who are always supporting me,” she said. “Folklore is the music that is currently being lost in Peru, our purpose is to revive it,” she commented.

After being congratulated by all the members of the jury, Korian chose to Eva Ayllonwho gave him a gift and shared a warm applause.