From: Julia Stanton

A 26-year-old German woman was killed while mountaineering in the Austrian Alps. For her, any help came too late.

Kufstein — A tragic accident occurred on Thursday (September 5, 2024) at the Ellmauer Halt in the Austrian Alps: A German mountaineer fell about 100 meters into the depths.

Tragic accident in Austria: 26-year-old mountaineer slips while hiking

According to a report by Tyrol State Police Directorate The mountaineer was hiking east of Kufstein on the Gamsangersteig. The 26-year-old then slipped on a rock and lost her balance, the report continues. She fell about 100 meters through steep, rocky mountains and died at the scene of the accident.

A 26-year-old woman was killed during a hiking tour in the Austrian Alps. (Symbolic image) © Imago

Tragic mountain accidents keep happening in the Alps. At the end of August, a German mountaineer fell on rocky terrain near Garmisch-Partenkirchen. Help came too late for him too. Just a few days earlier, a man had a fatal accident while hiking on the Zugspitze.

Many mountain accidents in 2024: Experts advise caution when hiking in the mountains

According to the German Alpine Association (DAV) in Tyrol. According to experts, the greatest danger is during mountain tours in midsummer. Hikers can easily suffer from heat stroke or sunstroke at this time of year. The DAV therefore advises alpinists to use adequate sun protection, drink water regularly and prepare accordingly.

Peter Haberstock from the Allgäu Mountain Rescue Service office also advises caution. Mountain hikers must realistically assess their fitness level and take enough food and drink with them in their backpacks. There is also a danger of old snow fields where one could easily slip. (jus)