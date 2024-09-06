Home World

From: Julia Stanton

Press Split

A 26-year-old German woman died in a tragic mountain accident in the Austrian Alps. Rescue workers could do nothing for her.

Kufstein – A serious accident occurred at the Ellmauer Halt in the Austrian Alps on Thursday, September 5, 2024. A German hiker fell about 100 meters into the depths.

Fatal mountain accident in Austria: 26-year-old hiker loses her balance and falls

According to the Tyrol State Police Directorate The young woman was walking on the Gamsangersteig, east of Kufstein. She is said to have slipped on a stone and lost her balance, causing her to fall into the steep, rocky terrain. The woman suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene of the accident.

Tragic accidents keep happening in the Alps. In July, another German died while hiking in the Tyrolean Alps. Just a few weeks later, at the end of August, a German mountaineer fell near Garmisch-Partenkirchen and also died.

High number of mountain accidents in 2024: Experts urge caution when hiking in the mountains

In 2023, according to the German Alpine Association (DAV) Although there were fewer alpine deaths than in the previous year, there was an overall increase in alpine accidents. A total of 13,681 accidents were registered, including fatalities, injuries and uninjured people. Most alpine accidents occurred in Tyrol. According to experts, there is a particularly high risk of accidents in midsummer, as hikers can quickly suffer from heatstroke or sunstroke at this time of year. The DAV therefore recommends adequate sun protection, regular drinking of water and careful tour planning.

Peter Haberstock from the Allgäu mountain rescue service also stresses the importance of precautionary measures. Hikers should realistically assess their fitness level and take enough provisions with them. He also warns of the dangers of old snow fields, where slips can easily occur. (jus)