Young | “Here I can think” – A new intermediate school catches young people who have fallen into the blue in Helsinki

Helsinki Elmeri Tamminen is now in an intermediate state.

He has a clear goal. Tamminen wants to be an architect when he grows up. However, the primary school leaving certificate was not quite enough for upper secondary school in the spring. Or at least to “own” high school, i.e. to continue in the familiar Steiner school.

If Tamminen were a couple of years older, he might have ended up in his twenties at the same point in his life. Now, for the second fall, diploma preparatory education (tuva) is being offered throughout Finland in place of it and Valma, which prepares for vocational education.

Here in the Kullervonkatu dormitory of Stadi’s vocational and adult college, there are young people who don’t yet have any idea of ​​what they want, and then there are determined grade-raisers like Tamminen. The average value may drop to zero or start to spike.

HS got to know the shelter because it is a place that is more significant than its size in terms of the future of young people.

Oak belongs to the third age group, whose compulsory education continues until the age of 18. It is still too early to say whether the extension of compulsory schooling will also affect young people’s graduation from secondary school.

The oak hut is a good idea, although he’s a bit of a gamble as to whether he got there or ended up there.

“If the study place you like doesn’t open up, you won’t just be forced somewhere anymore. Here I can think about what is the best option,” he says.

Manners to organize a shelter are motley in Finland. In Helsinki, in the city’s own Finnish-language education, teaching is centralized at Stadi’s vocational and adult college, which, however, works closely with upper secondary schools.

You can come to Tuva at any point of the year. Some of those who started this fall have already continued their journey, others have been there for a full year.

For a long time, it has been possible to switch to actual vocational training in the middle of the year. It has also just been introduced in Helsinki’s own high schools continuous search that is, some of them also go in the middle of the school year.

The majority of those who studied in Kullervonkatu’s dormitory last year applied to advance in the spring joint application. There are no statistics yet on where they ended up.

Teacher Aleksi Meriläinen thinks that it is more important than applying how the studies are interesting and how they go after the stay.

“This is every young person’s own year. A maturing year as well,” he says.

Teacher Aleksi Meriläinen.

Even before the expansion of compulsory schooling, Helsinki was able to assign a study place to almost everyone who graduated from elementary school, but not always to the youth’s liking.

“Here, we don’t just offer something, we want everyone to find opportunities that suit them,” explains the education manager Jussi Virtanen.

In the room a personal study plan is made for everyone.

In the first period of Elmeri Tamminen’s reading order, there are many elementary school studies for which he is applying for a higher grade. So, for example, languages ​​and mathematics.

In addition, he has chosen a course called Ideas and the World for this fall. It could just as well be part of general education studies in high school or vocational education. The classes discuss current phenomena, such as different ideologies, climate change or racism.

For other people from Tuva, the beginning of autumn includes the “everyday skills” course, which teaches the practical skills needed to become independent. Just like now, for example, to make a healthy snack.

“There is less control here than in primary school, although the teaching is similar. If someone looks at their phone during class, it’s a bit like their own problem,” explains Tamminen.

“Everyone is encouraged to learn. But yes, here it is required that people of this age already know how to take responsibility”, says teacher Meriläinen.

In the same class, there can be those who perform very well in school and those who lack study skills. Or language skills, for example, there are a lot of people who have just moved from Ukraine at another office. Teaching must be differentiated to suit everyone.

On the other hand, compared to actual vocational training, there are more special education teachers and study counselors per young person.

Important part of the experience is also getting to know high school studies or professional studies that interest the young person. On the professional side, all fields are available, from high schools, for example here on Kullervonkatu, as partners Etu-Töölö high school and natural science high school.

Familiarization courses are tailored for the guests. You can also get a performance from them as part of your future secondary degree, but more importantly to get a glimpse of different possibilities. And you don’t have to choose between high school or vocational training, you can try both.

Training manager Jussi Virtanen in his office.

Very a small part of young people are those who would not like to be in a shelter or anywhere to study. Some, for example, are not mentally healthy enough to be able to study.

Then maybe you should focus on recovery first. Or you need a study place that needs even more support, such as the special vocational school Live. In theory, even a year-long stay could be extended.

The traces left by the corona pandemic on young people are also still visible in Tuva.

“Some are behind in social skills. And other events in the world, such as the war in Ukraine, increase the stress of young people,” describes Meriläinen.

“Many people have more challenges. But help is also available,” says Virtanen.

Elmeri Tamminen and training manager Jussi Virtanen talk about tuva training.

