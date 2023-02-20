Young | Harassment of schoolchildren was brought under control near Tampere – This is how it was done

In Lempäälä, it was possible to reduce the disturbance. One way was the Detective hobby pilot project, which calmed the atmosphere in a library that had experienced vandalism.

Oven spins between the tables and seeks attention in turn from everyone in the room. Uuno is allowed to have fun because Uuno is a golden retriever. It is an important member of the Uuno afternoon club at Kuokkala school in Lempäälä.

Uuno “leads” the afternoon club Anu Ylönen with not only Kuokkala school but also Lempoinen school.

Kuokkala’s club is a part of the “Harrastava koululainen” project, which is actively involved in searching hobby activities in Lempäälä. The goal is to reach children and young people who do not have a hobby. The experiences have been good. Last autumn, Lempäälä received project funding for the detective hobby pilot project. In addition to Lempäälä, the pilot project also includes Helsinki and Espoo.

The detective hobby also reached the 5th-6th graders who had been disruptive in the library. The atmosphere in the library, which experienced vandalism during the pilot, improved and calmed down.

Activities are carried out in cooperation with schools. The goal is to offer activities during and in connection with the school day.

“There are hobbyist school activities in all Lempäälä schools,” says the project manager Tiina Hakio. There are ten elementary schools and three middle schools in Lempäälä.

Interest is important for young people and children for at least five reasons – even for those who say they don’t need a hobby.

One reason is the experiences of success that you get in your hobbies. The second is the strengthening of self-esteem through successful experiences. The third is new experiences and skills. The fourth reason is social contacts. The fifth is that in the hobby you learn to work with different people in different situations.

So, in addition to doing something meaningful, it’s about self-development, finding your own strengths, nurturing friendships and interacting with, for example, a coach or instructor.

A hobby doesn’t have to be goal-oriented or time-consuming to bring good effects to life.

An enthusiastic schoolboy project started in 2021. It is an activity according to the model of Hobby Finland. Hobbyist schoolboy club activities continue. Detective’s hobby – the pilot project lasted from August to December in the fall of 2022. The pilot project has ended, but the Seeking hobby activity is still carried out in connection with the “Harrastava koululainen” club activity. The Finnish model of hobbyits goal is to enable a free hobby during the school day.

In Lempäälä according to the hobby survey conducted for schools, a large proportion have a hobby. About 30 percent do not have any hobbies, and 84 percent of them say they don’t want to.

Hakio says that there is still work to be done to find out why not everyone wants to practice. However, something has already been found out.

Hunger may be an obstacle for a high school student: food must be available immediately after the school day. Older students may not want to stay at school after lessons. Enrollment is also perceived as a challenge, as is committing to one hobby for a long time.

“Racket clubs are more popular than clubs that focus on one sport, for example badminton.”

To attract young people, it has been used, for example, that the hobby event is not on the school’s premises but, for example, in Liikuntapark or Lempäälä Werstas ry’s Moottoripaja Funkkis Esso. At the beginning, a snack has been offered, and advance registration has not been required or it has been possible to do it flexibly in many different ways.

Hakio says that it is important to see that the hobby does not have to be goal-oriented or even directed. Examples include cycling with friends or reading, which are often not thought of as hobbies.

Clubs that have an animal in them – such as Uuno – or clubs that last for a short time also arouse interest.

In Lempäälä it has been noticed that there is a difference between elementary school students and middle school students. Clubs for elementary school students fill up and students participate closely in them. The children’s parents take care of registration and many other practical matters.

High school students who don’t have a goal-oriented hobby have varied interests, and they don’t want to commit to one activity for the whole academic year. They want versatility. The same is visible to some extent in elementary school children as well.

This has been answered by offering sport trials and after-hours clubs. Darts has been popular. Darts is a game of skill where darts are thrown at a round board attached to the wall.

With the detective hobby activity pilot and in cooperation with student welfare, young people who have not been interested in hobbies have also been reached. It was the only hobby for 80 percent of those who were involved in motor workshop operations. In the sport trials, half were those who had no hobby at all.

Project manager Tiina Hakio says that Lempäälä municipality strives to offer elementary school students versatile and free hobby clubs.

Young and children’s hobbies are split in two. Some exercise with a goal several times a week, there are alternatives available for them. But for those who don’t want to focus on one theme or spend many evenings a week doing it, there isn’t that much to offer.

“We want to offer them opportunities.”

Lempäälä has received a grant of 101,000 euros for the Harrastava koululainen project for the Harrastava koululainen project for the academic year 2022–2023. The grant covers 80 percent of the project’s costs, the municipality’s self-financed share is 20 percent. The amount will provide a club place for around 550 students. In addition, Lempäälä received 23,400 euros for the Etsivä hobby activity pilot project.

The municipality of Lempäälä is committed to financing a hobby opportunity for a thousand children, even though the funding received does not make it completely possible. Cooperation with schools will be developed and increased, for example with student care. Even though the Etsivä hobby activity pilot project ends, the Etsivä hobby activity will continue in the Hobby school student club activity according to the Finnish model of Harrastaminen.

A project grant application for the academic year 2023–2024 is currently being made.

Hakio says that through student welfare, students without hobbies were found who were interested in making graffiti. “We organized a graffiti workshop that went well.” In the spring, there will be more graffiti workshops where plastic film painting is done. It means that the graffiti is done on a foil that is stretched between trees or lampposts.