In Italy, a young man was murdered 19-year-old hairdresser for seeking to resign employment. Mahmoud Abdalla’s body washed up on a beach at the mouth of Entella, mutilated and decapitated, authorities say.

It was reported that Abdalla emigrated from Egypt two years ago and, according to ABC Spain, “began to work irregularly in a hairdresser’s in the Sestri Ponente neighborhoodwhere according to the testimonies he was a person well known for his work, they appreciated his style and constantly asked him to attend to them”.

(We recommend you read: Will Vladimir Putin run for presidential re-election in Russia by 2024?)

A month earlier, Abdalla had gone to the Italian financial police to denounce his boss. The young man commented that in his work he was exploited and was not well paid, always according to the environment.

“The owner of the hair salon, Abdelwahab Ahmed, and another employee, Mohamed Abdelghani, confessed to the crime. They believed that Abdalla could take the clients. “They exploit me and many other workers“The young man would have assured the agents before his death,” reported ABC Spain.

(We recommend reading: How the marine drones that Ukraine uses against Russia could change the naval future)

Investigators managed to find the perpetrators of the crime, who have been arrested and are now in a Marassi prison, and are accused of aggravated homicide by destruction of a corpse.

THE UNIVERSAL / GDA

MEXICO