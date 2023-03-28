Saltillo.- A young college graduate He shared the photos thanking his parents for all the support they gave him for his studies.

The young woman from Saltillo shared a publication through social networks where appreciates the effort of his parents to complete his university studies in Engineering.

María José dedicated her degree to her family business and celebrated with a photo session in the Mercado Juárez in Saltillo.

“Very happy and with great pride I share this memory in the place where I have been happy and I have learned the most about love for humanity and with the people who saw me grow,” the young woman wrote.

María José assured that without her family’s business she would not have been able to achieve her goal.

María José thanked the support of her parents who work in the Mercado Juárez / Photo: Capture

“Thank you mom and dad for trusting me, be an example and give everything, so that I would have a good education. I am grateful, blessed and proud of the fortune to also work in our butcher shop, because without her my engineering would not have been possible”, wrote María José.