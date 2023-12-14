Gospel singer Pedro Henrique, 30, died in the middle of a concert, in the city of Feira de Santana, Brazil. The performance was broadcast live on social media when the artist collapsed while performing one of his singles.

He began his professional career in 2015, when he shared videos on his YouTube channel. Then she recorded her first album. Great is the Lord.

Pedro Henrique with his wife, the influencer Suilan Barreto. Photo: Instagram: @pedrohenrique.oficial

He was part of a gospel band and in 2019 he chose to continue his solo career. He was recognized for tracks like Heavenly Gates, which had allowed it to have more than 288 thousand monthly listeners on the Spotify platform.

On their social networks, He had seemed happy, as he was preparing for the premiere of a song. “I'm really looking forward to this release,” he wrote on his Instagram account, while thanking his record label “for such an incredible project.”

Gospel singer died during concert

The artist, father of a two-month-old baby, traveled from São Paulo for the private religious presentation on the night of December 13.

He published several images with his band. He had even said that he felt tired.

Latest publications by Pedro Henrique. Photo: Instagram: @pedrohenrique.oficial

He went up to the appropriate stage in an event house, where dozens of attendees had arrived. Several of them with their cell phones captured her talent.

Before fainting, he had asked them for a standing ovation. According to the footage, he gasped for breath, raised the microphone and fell on his back.

Those present and his team did not understand for a few seconds what had happened; They jumped onto the stage to help him.

What did Pedro Henrique, gospel singer, die of?

According to preliminary versions, Pedro Henrique suffered a heart attack on stage. Although he was taken to a care center, there was nothing to do. He was declared dead.

“There are very difficult situations in life, for which we have no explanation. We just need to understand that God's will prevails,” stated Todah Music, his record label, to mourn the sudden death.

The record label highlighted his joy and dedication as an artist and father of the newborn girl. Additionally, she sent a message of condolences to her wife Suilan Barreto, a renowned influencer from Brazil.

“Christian music is in mourning. Todah Music is in mourning. Heaven in chorus receives an illustrious son: Pedro Henrique. See you soon, dear brother! See you soon!”, they concluded in a heartfelt letter.

The young artist had three more concerts scheduled in December. He would close 2023 with a presentation in São Paulo.

