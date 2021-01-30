The 17-year-old Anja Hübotter from Wiesbaden has appeared again. She was missing for weeks.

Update from Saturday, January 30th, 2021, 9:39 pm: The 17-year-old Anja Hübotter has appeared again. The girl from Wiesbaden had been missing since January 17th. On Saturday afternoon she appeared with her father at a Wiesbaden police station, as the police headquarters in West Hesse announced.

Update from Friday, January 29th, 2021, 9.25 a.m .: 17-year-old Anja Hübotter has been dating for a good ten days now Wiesbaden missing. Police investigations showed that the Missing possibly in the area of ​​south-east Lower Saxony / Harz* stops. Therefore she asks police now for help again: who saw the girl? The 17-year-old is dependent on medication due to health problems. The police do not rule out that she is traveling with a relative. Witnesses should be at the Criminal Police in Wiesbaden under the phone number 0611 / 345-0, or report to any other police station.

First report from Monday, January 25th, 2021: Wiesbaden – For a little more than a week, a 17 year old has been girl out Wiesbaden missing. The young Anja Hübotter has the apartment in Wiesbaden-Delkenheim, in which she lives with her mother, on Sunday evening (January 17th, 2021) around 7 p.m. and has not returned home since. The police in Wiesbaden cannot rule out that the Missing is in danger. According to the officials, the 17-year-old is dependent on medication due to health problems.

All previous measures of the Criminal Police Wiesbaden were inconclusive. As a police spokesman said when asked, there is still no clue as to where the girl has gone. Furthermore, it cannot be ruled out that the missing person is accompanied by a relative. But that is only a guess, so the spokesman.

In addition to a photo of the Missing has the Police headquarters West Hesse – Wiesbaden also published a description of the 17-year-olds. This is what Anja Hübotter looks like:

The missing person is about 1.80 meters tall.

The girl from Wiesbaden has a rather strong stature.

She has brown hair that is almost chin-length.

In addition, the girl wears braces.

The officials suspect that the missing woman is carrying a black backpack with colorful applications.

The police urgently asks for help from the population: who has it 17-year-old Anja Hübotter seen? Witnesses who observed the girl or who can provide clues about her whereabouts are asked to contact the Criminal Police in Wiesbaden under the phone number 0611 / 345-0, or to report to any other police station.

Again and again children and young people disappear without a trace. Only recently became three Young people from a residential group near WIedbaden missing*. Here the tip of a witness had put the police officers on the right track.