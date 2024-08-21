Violin spider, a 25-year-old from Venice was bitten in the shower on the leg and suffered symptoms of skin necrosis

In Venice a 25 year old woman was bitten while she was in the shower by a violin spider. Initially the young woman did not give much importance to the sting but then she decided to go to the emergency room after feeling a strong pain in her leg. However, the swelling was similar to that of any insect bite and therefore the doctors decided to discharge her.

In the following days, however, the situation worsened. The wound began to darken and the young woman, fearing it was a skin necrosischose to return to the hospital. Doctors then prescribed her a course of antibiotics that helped heal the wound caused by the bite of the violin spider. In this process the young woman, who is now in good condition, was followed by Bologna Poison Control Center and from a specialized medical facility in Marghera.