A young girl and a man were injured in an incident with a boat on the Oldambtmeer this morning. The police confirmed this on Twitter. The ambulance and fire brigade have been dispatched with several units. An air ambulance also landed in the area.

The incident happened near Blauwestad, a village located on the Oldambtmeer in the municipality of Oldambt in the province of Groningen. The fire brigade got the people on board out of the water and the boat was moved to the side.

The man has been taken to hospital for treatment with an arm injury. The girl is currently being treated by the on-site medical staff.

It is not yet clear whether there has been a collision. More information is not yet known to the police.

This message is being completed.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Virtual scams at carnival: here's how to be careful