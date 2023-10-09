Home page World

From: Patrick Mayer

The young German Carolin Bohl from Berlin is believed to be among the victims of the Hamas attack near the border with the Gaza Strip. There is no official confirmation.

Nir Oz – After the brutal Hamas attack on Israel, the identification of around 1,000 dead has begun. Among them is said to be the young German Carolin Bohl from Berlin. However, there was no official confirmation from the Foreign Office on Monday afternoon (October 9th).

Carolin Bohl from Berlin: Young German allegedly killed by Hamas in Israel

However, the young woman’s sister, Anja Pasquesi, reported her sister’s alleged death on Instagram on Monday night. Sam Pasquesi, who is probably Anja’s husband, did the same. The tragedy is said to have occurred in Kibbutz Nir Oz, directly on the border with the Gaza Strip.

Only around 10 kilometers southwest of Kibbutz Re’im, where around 260 Israeli citizens between the ages of 20 and 40 were killed in cold blood by the radical Islamist Palestinian terrorist organization at the “Nature Party Festival” on Saturday morning (October 7th).

Israel has now mobilized more than 300,000 reservists as a military response. This is the largest mobilization in Israeli history in such a short period of time, army spokesman Daniel Hagari said, according to Israeli media reports. Nir Oz, which has just around 400 inhabitants, was one of twelve towns and small towns on the border with the Gaza Strip that were attacked on Saturday (October 7). Carolin Bohl and her British acquaintance Danny Darlington, both of whom live in Berlin, are said to have been here on Saturday morning during the Hamas attack.

Carolin Bohl and Danny Darlington: Sister reports killing of Germans and Brits in Israel

“Today we learned from Carolin’s friend on site at Kibbutz Nir Oz in Israel that she and her boyfriend Danny were killed in a terrorist attack yesterday. We are broken and working to overcome this unimaginable tragedy. “We deeply thank everyone who made so much effort today to help find her and provide information and contacts,” wrote Sister Anja Pasqueri, who apparently lives in Israel, on Instagram.

“Please give us some time and space to think of our sweet angel Caro and her beloved friend Danny,” she continued. Her alleged husband Sam also wrote on the social network: “Although we have not received any official notification from the governments of Israel, Germany or the UK, we have reliable information from Israel that our beloved Caro and her dear friend Danny have been killed in a Hamas terrorist attack. attack were killed. (…) We will now focus on dealing with this tragedy and ask for some time and space to deal with it. Thank you very much.”

The German Carolin Bohl and her British boyfriend Danny Darlington. The photo is said to have been taken near the border with the Gaza Strip, where both were allegedly killed in the Hamas massacre. © Screenshot Instagram@sampasquesi

A number of friends, followers and other Insta users have already expressed their condolences on photographer Danny Darlington’s Instagram account. Many comments on his previous posting read: “Rest in Peace.” In German: rest in peace.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old German citizen Shani Louk remains missing since the Hamas attack. Although Shani never lived in Germany, her German mother Ricarda Louk emigrated to the Middle East almost 30 years ago. The family has roots and relatives in the Swabian town of Ravensburg on Lake Constance; The 22-year-old had visited relatives in Germany frequently. According to ZDF’s “heute journal” the young woman is said to have been kidnapped from the “Nature Party Festival” to the Gaza Strip. (pm)