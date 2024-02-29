Home page World

Why does Gen Z prefer energy drinks? Influences of TikTok, influencer marketing and the charm of limited editions despite health concerns.

On the social media platform TikTok Young people post videos documenting their daily consumption of energy drinks or looking for the latest flavor. A professional will provide insight into why they are unfazed by the potential health risks.

After exams have ended at many German universities and technical colleges, energy drinks are part of everyday learning for many students – just as indispensable as the notes from the seminars. The appeal of these drinks among the younger generation, despite their high caffeine, taurine and sugar content, is obvious. Also the drink, Prime Hydration by KSI and Logan Paul (is also sold by Aldi), was criticized because of its high caffeine content. Meanwhile, Prime is advertised as “18+,” like NEXTG.tv reported.

Influencers are creating their own brands of energy drinks, while TikTok users are showcasing their limited edition collections. But what's behind it? BuzzFeed News Germany received insights from market researcher Jörg Matthes from the University of Vienna.

Energy drinks reflect the attitude towards life of young people

“Young people are fans of energy drinks, especially because of the taste,” says Matthes. He also emphasizes that not only taste, but also design and brand image play a role. “Young people live in the here and now, strive for intense experiences and pure energy,” says Matthes. This is exactly the feeling that brands like Red Bull would convey.

It's hardly surprising that these drinks are so popular on a platform like TikTok, which appeals to a large number of young audiences. In the TikTok comments, users express sadness about the end of limited editions of Red Bull. For example, one user misses the pomegranate variant, while another wants the glacier flavor back. The warnings from consumer advice centers against consuming energy drinks, among other things because of their high sugar and acid content, which can promote various health problems, seem irrelevant.

Energy drinks as part of youth identity

Market researcher Matthes explains the continued popularity of the drinks despite known health risks: “Consumers feel able to manage and control their consumption independently.” In addition, young people tend to view themselves as “almost invulnerable,” he explains. “In addition, the negative effects of the drinks are not immediately noticeable or are not directly associated with consumption.” One woman who drank 20 cans of Red Bull per day went particularly viral (this is what she looks like today).

The producers succeeded in “creating a positive brand image,” says Matthes. “The brands are sought after and respected, which encourages young people to make their consumption public.” Through consumption, they signal their values ​​and attitudes. The marketing of brands like Red Bull in the area of ​​extreme sports emphasizes “addressing and exceeding boundaries, which corresponds to young people’s attitude to life,” says Matthes. Also streamers MontanaBlack unveiled the new varieties in mid-February of his Gönrgy drink.