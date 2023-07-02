The 17-year-old man died on Tuesday (June 27) during a traffic approach; case sparked protests across the country

The young French son of immigrants killed by the police during a traffic control in France was buried this Saturday (1.Jul.2023). In addition to the young man’s family from 17 years, hundreds of people came to pay their respects. The ceremony ended with a vote at 5:30 pm local time. The information is from the French newspaper Le Figaro.

Young Nahel died on Tuesday (June 27) in a police stop on Avenue Joliot-Curie, in Nanterre, in the Paris metropolitan area. Since then, French people have protested against police violence in the country. After the 4th consecutive day of protests, this Saturday (1st. 994 people were arrested and 79 police officers were injured.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

According to the police, security agents were checking a Mercedes that was supposedly traveling in a dedicated bus lane. At the time, local police claimed that the driver of the vehicle refused to stop and advanced towards one of the agents. The policeman then shot Nahel in the chest.

However, a video posted on Twitter after the case went public shows a different version. In the images, 2 police officers are positioned near a yellow car and seem to prevent the vehicle from moving forward. One of them, standing and leaning against the windshield, points his gun at the driver. The car then moves forward, and the officer fires. Then you can see that the car hit a pole.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said the police officer responsible for the shooting was in custody. In addition, two investigations were opened by the General Inspectorate of the National Police to investigate the case.

GOVERNMENT REACTION

The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, spoke about the case on Wednesday (28.jun), after the 1st day of protests. During a visit to Marseille, the French leader told journalists that the young man’s death was “unjustifiable”.

“I would like to express the emotion of the entire nation at the death of young Nael, and give his family our solidarity and love. […] We need calm so that Justice can do its job.”said the president referring to the protests.

On the same day, deputies of the French National Assembly observed a minute of silence in honor of the young man.

“The death of young Nahel, aged 17, which took place yesterday in Nanterre, has caused a strong stir in the country. It will be necessary to shed all light on the circumstances of this tragedy.”declared the President of the Assembly, Yael Braun-Pivet.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said police intervention “clearly not according to the rules”.

“Wearing the uniform is responding to a duty of exemplarity […] The images suggest that the legal framework of intervention was not respected“said Borne.

On Thursday (June 29), President Macron called an urgent ministerial meeting to discuss the young man’s death and the ensuing protests. This Friday (June 30), during the meeting, the French leader condemned what he called “pure and unjustifiable violence” in the protests.

The Minister of the Interior, on the other hand, asked all municipalities in France to suspend the circulation of all buses and trams from 9 pm local time.