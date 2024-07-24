Colombian footballer Carlos Andrés Gómez made his skills on the pitch known when he was part of Millonarios, especially for his great speed. Since then he has attracted the attention of many international teams.

This allowed the young forward, 21 years old, to be part of the American soccer team. Real Salt Lake from early 2023, which is why he has remained in that group for just over a year.

Although his current performance with the American team has been outstanding, at first he had a hard time adjusting: “I have been adapting to new things, new working methods in every sense, new coexistence in everything”he said in an interview with ‘Caracol’.

He concluded by explaining: “I haven’t felt that I have had confidence in myself due to some inconveniences, the way I work that affected me at some point, also because I had a small problem there that gave me a break and well, it affected me and I didn’t come back with the same intensity.”

European teams are reportedly interested in Carlos Andrés Gómez



Due to the great performance that the forward has shown in the American team, where he has scored several goals, He managed to attract the attention of European football clubs, specifically in Spain.

Official sources close to Carlos Andrés Gómez revealed to ‘Caracol’ that the Europeans are interested in signing the youngster: “A player we are being asked about in Spain is Andrés Gómez, who plays for Real Salt Lake of the MLS and is scoring a lot of goals. He has already been called up to the Colombian senior team as well.”.

The outlook for the former Millonarios player could be encouraging, as the source of the aforementioned media revealed that “For now, the suitors are from both the first and second divisions; we have received very positive feedback from several teams.”

At the moment, the names of the teams that are reportedly looking to take Gomez to the European leagues have not been revealed, but it would be a good opportunity for the Colombian’s career, not only on a professional level, but on a personal level as well.

