A lot of pain, but also a lot of anger for the tragic end of Issaka Coulibay, the young footballer who died of cold in Milan

A very unpleasant event reached the news yesterday from Milan. Issaka Coulibay, a 27-year-old boy originally from Togo who emigrated to Italy in search of fortune, was found lifeless in an abandoned farmhouse in the Lombard capital. It would seem that the cold broke his life. He played football for local team St. Ambroeus FC.

The boy’s death actually dates back to the end of last November, when the State Police found the lifeless body of a foreign boy in an abandoned building in via Corelli, in Milan.

That building is often used as a support by those who don’t have a home. And Issaka, started from Togo in search of fortune in Italy, perhaps he had decided to shelter from the cold right within those walls.

However, the cold was stronger and finally defeated him. The generalities of him have only been disclosed in recent days and it turned out to be a soccer playergoalkeeper role, of the Milanese team of St Ambroeus F.C.

Anger over the disappearance of Issaka Coulibay

Issaka Coulibay, as told by the team itself, had played for St. Ambroeus on occasion, leaving his mark as a footballer, but above all as a good boy.

There are deaths for which one can only feel enormous sorrow, there are deaths for which one can only feel a lot of anger. Dying of frost in a city like Milan cannot simply be classified as a natural death, if Issaka had been allowed to live regularly with documents, most likely we would not be writing this post, and he, with a regular life, would perhaps be thinking about how to restart the championship after the winter break.

According to the company, Issaka died not of cold, but of clandestinity.

Because when you are not allowed to have documents you are forced to live and die on the margins of society, without a residence permit, without the possibility of working regularly, without the possibility of renting a house, driving a car or accessing those services basics that are granted to all.

In the end, they conclude: