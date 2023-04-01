Football player Felipe Eliú Gutiérrez Ampié, player of the Juventus FC team of the Nicaraguan First League, died this Friday in a traffic accident, one day after his 19th birthday.

The young man He was run over at dawn this Friday by a taxi at kilometer 42 of the highway that leads from the municipality of Catarina to Diria, in southeastern Nicaragua, according to the preliminary police version.

Young soccer player hit by a taxi

The taxi driver, Marvin Humberto Espinoza Ortiz, 31, told reporters that the soccer player was lying on the road, but that he couldn’t see him in time and ran over him.

“I was driving on the highway, when I saw a person on the boulevard with the intention of crossing the road, I slowed down, but I did not look at the boy who was on the road. It was until I felt that I had passed over something that I stopped for about 20 meters ahead”the taxi driver explained.

The soccer player turned 19 on Thursday and in the afternoon played a First League match, in which his team, Juventus FC, defeated Chichigalpa FC 2-0, according to his club.

From Fútbol Pinolero, we send our condolences to the family and friends of Felipe Eliú Gutiérrez, Juventus FC Nicaragua player and promise of our soccer. May God have him in his holy glory. pic.twitter.com/uxWVijXNb2 — Soccer Pinolero (@FutbolPinolero) March 31, 2023

mourning in sport

In a public statement, the Juventus FC Board of Directors and Coaching Staff mourned the death of their player and joined the family in grief.

The “First League regrets the death of Felipe Eliú Gutiérrez, a Juventus FC player and a valuable member of our football”indicated the organizers of the tournament in a mourning note.

The Nicaraguan national soccer team, as well as various clubs from the First League, also expressed their sorrow for the death of the young player, who was trained at the Masaya Talent Academy (southeast).

🕊️ Liga Primera regrets the death of Felipe Eliú Gutiérrez, @Juventusfcn player and valuable member of our football. 🙏 Rest in peace, and back high Felipe! Our condolences to your family and friends. pic.twitter.com/J9IePGTVTA – First League (@lgaprimera) March 31, 2023

EFE