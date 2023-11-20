He felt ill on Saturday night, the trip to hospital was useless. The heart of 41-year-old Daniele Zerbin stopped forever

Daniele Zerbin, 41 years old, originally from Rosolina, in the province of Rovigo, lost his life following a sudden illness. The community is in shock, the man was well known and respected due to his work as an electrical technician. A profession that had been passed down to him from his father. But not only that, he was also known for his altruism, he used to donate blood to Avis and for his passion for sport.

He was with his partner when Daniele Zerbin started making accusations on Saturday night a strange malaise. The woman immediately accompanied him to the medical guard, who in turn decided to have him accompanied to the hospital emergency room of the Porto Viro hospital.

Unfortunately, during the journey to the health facility, Daniele Zerbin’s heart broke stopped forever. Health workers tried to do everything possible to resuscitate him and save his life, but every attempt was in vain. They had no choice but to declare his death.

The 41-year-old leaves in pain his partner and his two children, the smallest of only one year. The entire community united in the family’s pain, including that of his parents and siblings. Daniele leaves an unfillable void in the hearts of all those who knew him and loved him.

Numerous messages also appeared on social media, published by those who wanted it say goodbye to him for the last time.

Tomorrow, Tuesday 21 November, the final farewell to Daniele Zerbin will be celebrated in the Rosilina church. The First Citizen also wanted to express his condolences on behalf of the entire community: