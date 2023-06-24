A young family car with few kilometers for 15 grand. That sounds simple, but what is the best choice?

Of course, we at Techzle love very thick and fast cars. And also in the Autoblog Advice section, we would like to review an application for an open sports car or track day toy. However, it is also fun to find out what a sensible car is that people actually have to live with.

That’s what Laurens’ application was all about. He is looking for a car for his wife. She is currently driving such a cool Fiat Panda TwinAir in the Lounge version. That’s a perfect car for it. A little one is coming (it’s going to be a boy!), so it’s time for a bigger and more spacious car.

Young family car with low mileage

Laurens searched for himself, but couldn’t quite figure it out. They therefore have a special set of requirements. Or well, special, it actually makes sense. They want a car that has no more than 50,000 miles on the clock. Oh, and the car shouldn’t be more than 9 years old. Any further requirements? Yes, rather not a French car. Laurens himself thought of a Skoda Fabia Combi, but that can’t be the only candidate, can it? In short, can we help Laurens? But of course!

You can view the wishes and requirements for a young family car below:

Current/Past Cars: Fiat Panda 0.9 TwinAir Lounge (My wife what matters.) Buy / lease: Buy Budget: € 15,000 (this includes trade-in of your own car) Annual mileage: max. 15,000 Fuel Preference: Petrol Reason to purchase another car: Current car too small Family composition: 2 adults, 1 baby, 1 small dog Preferred Brands / Models: Skoda Fabia Combi (from 2016) No-go brands / models: Everything French

Opel Meriva 1.4T Design Edition (B)

€13,999

2015

75,000 km

What is it?

The ideal young family car for the young family: Opel Meriva! It is in fact a Corsa, but dull. At least, that kite goes for the first generation. The second is a whole step better. In fact, the car shares more technology with the Astra and Insignia than the Corsa. It is strictly a five-seater, but a very practical one. The rear doors open in the wrong direction. Yes, that was a thing at the time to keep us away from the crossover.

How does such an Opel Meriva drive?

Good, but you really have to see it separately from the Opel Corsa. The Meriva is quite a heavy car, but don’t forget that it is more spacious and more practical than an Astra (although not a lightweight of course). The 1.4 engine is good for 140 hp in this case, so in principle you really have nothing to complain about in terms of performance. These are relatively smooth cars for the segment. Also nice, that 140 hp version has a six-speed gearbox. For the type of car, the Meriva is definitely not sporty, but it is stable, relatively refined and comfortable.

Cost

Consumption: 1 in 12.81

Fuel costs: € 194

Weight: 1,320 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €60

Insurance: €50

Cost per month: € 304

Maintenance Forecast:

Advantageous! These are well built cars if you avoid the diesel. They sometimes had some issues, almost all of which have to do with making the car as clean as possible. Maintenance is easy to do and parts are easy to find.

Depreciation Forecast:

You will of course write off on this, because these will never become popular collector’s cars. But the advantage is that you don’t have to smash the entire 15 grand. After about three years you have written off half of this, but then you still have a car that will last for a while. So then the old adage applies: as long as you don’t trade in, you don’t have a depreciation.

Skoda Fabia Combi 1.0 TSI Style (NJ)

€14,725

2018

15,000 km

What is it?

A very solid, sensible and fairly timeless young family car. Unlike the previous generation, this generation of Skoda Fabia is on a platform that is just as old as the Ibiza and Polo. Unlike those two, you can get the Fabia as a Combi. And you know, that’s actually the best of both worlds. In terms of costs, it is a B-segment car, but in terms of space, the car can keep up with C-segment cars. The trunk is really spacious. And nobody buys a Fabia because of the sexy lines, but this one just looks great.

How does such a Skoda Fabia drive?

Kinda like what it looks like. Very very solid. In terms of comfort, it is actually quite well done, although the Fabia is not as rock solid as a Polo or A1. The engine is also not exciting, but at the bottom you have usable torque and the power is also adequate. It’s not the nicest car to frolic on a B-road, but hey, you don’t buy such a family car for that. In short, a big enough for its segment.

Cost

Consumption: 1 in 17.01

Fuel costs: €146

Weight: 1,052 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €44

Insurance: €45

Costs per month: € 235

Maintenance Forecast:

Most TSI issues are not addressed here. In fact, these are quite reliable cars. In the JD Power satisfaction surveys, the Fabia of this generation is above average. What you should pay attention to are the long maintenance intervals. We recommend shortening it slightly from 25,000 to 10,000 km. This actually applies to all modern cars. Chances are the previous owner didn’t, so try to find one with not too many miles.

Depreciation Forecast:

Of course you will write off on such a car if you make kilometers. It is good to know that this car has a loyal following. The combination of space and limited costs is very interesting for many Dutch people. Nevertheless, you still simply write off half in 3 years. In short, a nice long drive. With your requirements you almost always get a fresh car, so if you keep it fresh and maintain it well, you can always wear out such a Fabia well.

Kia Cee’d T-GDI DynamicLine (JD)

€13,400

2017

75,000 km

What is it?

With the Meriva and Fabia you have two cars that rub up against the C-segment in their own way. But why not just do a C-segment car? One of the most sensible choices you can make is a Kia Cee’d. This JD generation is just good. We can think of few reasons why this car excels, other than reliability. No, the great thing is that there are actually no disadvantages. This is just a great C-segment five-door hatchback. In the past, these types of cars were the perfect family car for everyone. As a second car, this is really more than fine.

How does such a Kia Cee’d drive?

Yes, actually quite good. Of course it’s not as sporty and sleek as a Ford Focus and you don’t have the solid feeling of a Golf. But it’s not far off. It’s like eating at Van der Valk. If you look at what it costs, it’s just okay. The engine is a bit of a doubt. Actually, such a T-GDI drives better than the 1.6 GDI, which you also encounter in the budget. On paper, the atmospheric 1.6 has more power, but thanks to the higher torque of the T-GDI (which is also released earlier), you have the idea that this slower Cee’d is smoother.

Cost

Consumption: 1 to 15.50

Fuel costs: €160

Weight: 1,179 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €52

Insurance: €50

Costs per month: € 262

Maintenance Forecast:

Yes, nice and low! It’s a Kia! There is little that needs serious attention. In many cases you will have to replace the tires, because the standard Kumhos are of the ‘do not wear out’ type. They do make a noise and a set of modern rubber works wonders. Furthermore, they are mainly finishing misses. One thing you should pay attention to: does it send well? It is electric power steering and sometimes it does not work properly. That can sometimes mean a new wheelhouse.

Depreciation forecast:

Asian cars depreciate quite hard in the beginning. With this budget, people often opt for something European and/or something with a premium badge. But don’t be put off by that, because Asian cars are often ‘suddenly’ more popular in the second part of their life. There is a simple explanation for this: they last a long time and that is what used car buyers want.

YOLO: Nissan Juke Nismo RS (YF15)

€14,900

2015

65,000 km

What is it?

A car with a ‘Nismo’ and an RS badge. It doesn’t get much nicer. But forget that Nismo nonsense for a moment, because it has little to do with that. This fast Nissan Juke is in fact a B-segment crossover with the powertrain of a Renault Clio RS. You can get two flavors. A variant with front-wheel drive and a manual gearbox or one with four-wheel drive and an automatic transmission. Our tip: the front-wheel drive. It is not faster on the 0-100 km / h sprint, but it feels faster due to a lower weight and fewer power losses in the powertrain.

How does such a Nissan Juke Nismo RS drive?

Yes, quite a bit really. Certainly those front-wheel drivers feel really smooth. You will not miss a Golf GTI, but you will come along just fine. The chassis is a bit too stiff and not very refined, but that fits the old-school character of this Nissan. The brakes on this Nissan are well up to the task and the steering isn’t even bad: quite precise and even with a bit of feel. You do have to get used to the high seat, which does not really suit such a car.

Cost

Consumption: 1 in 11.63

Fuel costs: €214

Weight: 1,242 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €52

Insurance: €55

Costs per month: € 321

Maintenance Forecast:

Not bad for its kind. The brakes are good, but wear out quite quickly, both the discs and pads. Check whether the car has had a recall for the turbo hose, which can sometimes come loose. The same applies to the leak at the fuel sensor. Further actually nothing special. Which we do point out to you, and that’s why it’s a Yolo, this is a serious sporty bombshell in itself. So the mentioned brake discs are more expensive than those of the above Fabia. And on those thick rims are expensive tires. It is not very shocking, but the maintenance costs can be slightly more expensive.

Depreciation Forecast:

To be quite honest, we have no clue. We feel that this type of car is just a little too specific and looking for an enthusiast can sometimes take a little longer. We expect you to write off relatively much on this, but you can certainly prove us wrong!

Conclusion young family car with not too many kilometers

You did your homework well, Laurens! The Fabia is a great car for what you are looking for (a young family car with not too many kilometers). However, given the small price difference, we would opt for the Kia Cee’d. In all respects, that car is just a bit more mature and very reliable. The thing even tastes good.

Do you also want advice about your next car? Then fill in this form, providing us with all relevant information. Who knows, we might find your next dream car!

This article Young family car for young family (15K) – AB Advice appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Young #family #car #young #family #15K #Advice