Young | Even 10-year-olds know why they need to get a “glow up” before school starts

The young people tell you how to get a good “glow up” at the beginning of school, i.e. how to transition from a flashy summer look into a stylish fall.

Qun UV index in the spring hit over four, young people disappeared from shopping centers to the beach.

Now they’re back, because the start of school is approaching, and it’s time to stock up glow up. And it takes more than just a tan, important as that is.

Glow up is a huge phenomenon among young people. It can be seen in the speech of both girls shopping and boys lying on the beach.