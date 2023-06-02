First stop in the city of Alessandria of the Piedmont Innovation Roadshow by ANGI – National Association of Young Innovators in collaboration with the European Parliament Offices in Italy, the Piedmont Region, the Piedmont CSI and with the high patronage of the Municipality of Alessandria. The aim was to enhance skills, disseminate digital issues, create connections between the various stakeholders in the world of innovation and to support the ecosystem of businesses and the Piedmont area by connecting it with the best excellence and best practices of the country’s ecosystem. “We are delighted with the great success of this first important appointment of our Piedmont Innovation Road Show, demonstrating how this region is not only open to the digital world but also particularly sensitive to young people and businesses with the aim of supporting the territory “, declared the President of ANGI, Gabriele Ferrieri. “A special thanks to the city of Alessandria that hosted us for this first stage and to the important collaboration that we have started with the CSI Piedmont and the Piedmont Region with which we want to give voice and support for local excellence, startups and the enhancement of young talent by putting them in contact with the best of the Italian and European innovation ecosystem”.

The first stage, hosted in the Sala del Consiglio of the Town Hall of Alessandria, saw the opening with the institutional greetings of Giorgio Abonante, mayor of Alessandria, and Fabrizio Spada, Head of institutional relations of the European Parliament offices in Italy. This was followed by the intervention of the city authorities with the Pro-Rector Prof. Roberto Barbato, University of Eastern Piedmont, and Prof. Egidio Rangone, member of the Board of Directors of the Cassa di Risparmio di Alessandria Foundation. This was followed by the testimony of Anna Cavallo, Head of Digital Transformation Management – CSI-Piedmont, and Claudio Lubatti, Head of the Intesa Sanpaolo Innovation Center innovation ecosystem relationship, who highlighted the important opportunities and projects at the service of the Piedmont area and the innovation ecosystem. Finally, the testimonials from the startup world with the voice of some cases of excellence from the world of innovative companies with Martina Lamperti, Co-founder and Circular Economy Manager Krill design. Stefano Richaud CEO & Founder Ecoplasteam, Joshua Priore CEO & Founder Worldz and Barbara Grimaldi, Chief Marketing Manager Worldz, and Federico Scazzieri, Head of Sales Development Cubbit.