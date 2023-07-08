Young England has become European champion for the third time, at the tournament in which the Dutch Juniors already stranded in the group stage. After the previous successes in 1982 and 1984, the team of national coach Lee Carsley won the tournament in Georgia and Romania without a goal. In the final in Batumi, Young Spain was beaten 1-0 by a free kick from Cole Palmer, which was significantly changed direction.

However, the great hero of the English promise team was not the match winner, but goalkeeper James Trafford. The 20-year-old goalkeeper from Manchester City (on loan to Bolton Wanderers, now on his way to Burnley) did not conced a single goal in six games. As if that wasn’t good enough, he also stopped a penalty from Spanish striker Abel Ruiz in the 99th minute and he also came out on top in the rebound. Two minutes later, all his teammates flew around him to thank him for his heroic role in the final.

The England national team has never managed to win a European title. Two years ago, the team of national coach Gareth Southgate came close, but in the final at Wembley, Italy was better able to withstand the pressure during the penalty shootout. The only main prize of the English team remained the world title in their own country in 1966, but the recent tournaments England showed that there is a lot of talent. See also PSV receives two hefty fines after Conference League match with Leicester City England under-17s already won the World Cup in India in 2017 and the European title now won by the under-21 side is further proof of the great future of English football.

Cole Palmer scored the winning goal from a deflected free kick shortly before the break. © ANP/EPA



The final against Young Spain was not the spectacle that everyone had expected or at least hoped for. There were hardly any real chances, with two teams that mainly wanted to keep the ball in the team and did not want to take many risks. The winning goal came in the fourth minute of extra time in the first half. A free kick from Manchester City talent Cole Palmer flew off the back of Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones into the goal.

Young Spain tried in the second half, but an equalizer was never in the air. Sporting Braga striker Abel Ruiz had another chance on his fourth goal of the tournament, but his header went wide. Deep into injury time, there was still a chance, when the ball hit the spot after a foul by Chelsea defender Levi Colwill on Abel Ruiz. He got behind the ball himself, but his effort through the middle was stopped by England keeper James Trafford. In the rebound, Trafford had another nice save in store, so that England came out victorious. See also Meilahti | The driver of the SUV collided with the cars in the Park on Pihlajatie

In England, former PSV attacker Noni Madueke (since January with Chelsea) came in for Emil Smith Rowe of Arsenal in the 66th minute. Jarrad Branthwaite, who was hired by PSV from Everton last season, remained on the bench for the entire final.

© ANP/EPA



Spain and Italy shared record holder

Together with Italy, Spain remains the record holder with five European titles in the under 21. England is now, just like Germany, which was the strongest two years ago, on three European titles. The Dutch Juniors won the tournament in 2006 in Portugal and 2007 in their own country.

The English youth footballers are not allowed to participate in next year’s Olympic Games in Paris, although they did meet the standard. At the International Olympic Committee, England plays under the flag of Great Britain and not, as at FIFA and UEFA, as a separate country. See also Two officers stabbed, one died in Brussels

The Dutch Juniors were already eliminated in the group stage of the event in Georgia and Romania and therefore did not qualify for Paris 2024.

Lee Carsley, the national coach of the England team. © AP

