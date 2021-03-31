Lewandowski will be a month off and in addition to missing the duel against England in the 2022 World Cup Qualification, he also will lose the tie of the Champions League against PSG. The 32-year-old Bayern forward, who has scored 42 goals in 36 games this season, has injured ligament of his right knee during the last match against Andorra that the national team Polish solved with a 3-0. His absence is not only a serious problem for the German club, one of the top favorites to repeat the title in the biggest European competition, but also for his selection that after two days adds four points and this Wednesday visit Wembley to face their great rival in the group, England (follow the game live on AS.com).

The english team, what has livestock their first two games with a total run of 7-0, they have gotten off to a good start in the qualifying phase. Despite the lower level of its rivals (San Marino and Albania), those of Southgate have shown offensive effectiveness and solidity in the rear, where a plethora of Stones has returned in Manchester City. In goal, Pope has been done with the ownership before Pickford’s loss and the few minutes that Dean Henderson has enjoyed at Old Trafford.

England continues to test its gala line-up before the absences –Jadon Sancho, Rashford, Grealish, Saka, Henderson… – and what has become clear during this break is that Mount is a must for Southgate after having started the last seven games with the national team. The Roffensive efferent, yes, it is still Kane, who scored one and assisted another in the match against Albania last Sunday.

For its part, Lewandowski’s is not Poland’s only casualty ahead of the match at Wembley as Krychowiak and Piatkowski tested positive for coronavirus in the last test that was made to the selection, while two other members of the squad, Skorupski and Klich, tested positive last week.