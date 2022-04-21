Young pilots enter the world of competitions full eletric. At the start of the next station of the smart e-cup There will be also Leonardo Arduinithe son of the five-time Italian Champion Maximum. At the beginning of 2022 he was also the youngest of the Arduini dynasty to win, however on his debut, an ice race with a full electric car in the Italian Ice Speed ​​Championship.

Young drivers Leonardo Arduini

Leonardo Arduini in 2022 participates in the single-brand store with smart electric supported by the team Diesel cream, racing division of the well-known Lombard dealer with offices in Cremona, Bagnolo Cremasco and Pieve Fissiraga. In addition to Leonardo, the Lombard team also fielded a highly experienced driver such as Michele Spoldi.

Leonardo Arduini in the smart e-cup 2022

The 2022 season of the full electric smart e-cup championship provides, as per tradition, well 12 raceswith two appointments for which the triple race.

Leonardo Arduini pilot smart e-cup full electric

Leonardo Arduini in his very young racing career has already made his debut in the world of motorsport on the circuit of Varano de ‘Melegari right behind the wheel of a smart e-cupsupported on the occasion by the public transport company ATM Messina.

The electric racing smart by Leonardo Arduini of the Crema Diesel team

In his first races with the small electric smart he has already won sixth place in qualifying in Varano and the victory among the Juniors in Vallelungain the only two races he ran.

2022 smart e-cup calendar

April 30-May 1: Vallelunga

18-19 June: Misano

9-10 July: Varano

October 16-17 Adria

3-4 September: Imola

October 15-16: Modena

