Emilio Gentile was taking a trip to the mountains with his fiancée, when he suddenly fell into an escarpment

A terrible fate what befell Emile Gentile, a young doctor of only 26 years of Lumezzane, in the province of Brescia. On August 14, he fell over 80 meters into an escarpment, tragically losing his life before the shocked eyes of his 21-year-old girlfriend. Tomorrow the funeral.

A day of relaxation and fun in the open air which unfortunately has turned into tragedy.

Emilio, a young doctor from Lumezzanein the province of Brescia, he had gone with his 21-year-old girlfriend to Caronanear Bergamo.

The two had ventured on a trip to the mountains in Val Brembana, in the area of ​​the lake of Sardegnana. Their intention was to make the round trip towards the Calvi refuge and then return to Carona, but according to what emerged they wrong way.

Suddenly the 26-year-old is slipped before the eyes of his fiancée, who was able to do nothing to help him and prevent him from falling into an escarpment.

The young woman, despite being in shock, managed to contact the rescuers who reached the area in a few minutes. The personnel of the Alpine Rescue and that of the Regional Emergency and Urgency Agency were unable to do anything to save the young man, who had already died in the fall.

The pain for the death of Emilio Gentile

A immense pain what the death of Emilio Gentile caused to all those who knew and esteemed him.

It was graduate not so long ago in medicine and had worked in various healthcare facilities in Lombardy. He was also a Avis volunteer.

The funeral will be celebrated tomorrow, in the church of San Giovanni Battista in his Lumezzane. Joseph Facchinimayor of the town, entrusted a long and touching message of condolence to social networks:

“For our Lumezzane it is a really sad mid-August… when similar tragedies happen there are no words, just a lot of suffering. The death of a person originally from our community is always sad, even more so when such a young boy with so much life ahead of us leaves us. A young life broken irrevocably generates enormous and unbearable pain. I am even more sorry to have learned from people close to him that Emilio was not only a doctor, but also a volunteer of our Avis, therefore he dedicated his work and also his free time to helping others exactly as a good Lumezzanese would. On behalf of our community, I offer my deepest condolences to his family, his fiancée and her closest loved ones. We join them in a hug, expressing deep condolences. A prayer for Emilio Gentile, may he rest in peace”.