Young Del Vecchio on La Piazza of affaritaliani.it: “I don’t look at my degree grade in interviews”

Milan-Ceglie Messapica. Round trip in one afternoon on a jet. In the middle, the interview given to “La Piazza” of Ceglie Messapica. Leonardo Maria Del Vecchioson of Leonardo Del Vecchio, founder of Luxottica, a global eyewear empire, answered questions from director Angelo Maria Perrino at the affaritaliani.it event.

The president of Lmdv capital and Ray Ban mondo touched on many topics, from bureaucracy to taxation, to international conflicts. But also the brands in which Leonardo Maria has invested, he who dedicates “80% of my time at EssilorLuxottica” and two years ago “I decided to dedicate the remaining 20% ​​of my time to a family office”.

Namely Fiuggi and Leone, “two well-known brands”. Fiuggi “has gathered a bit of dust and now we are trying, with the whole team, to rebrand and start internationalizing. Leone, after 35 years, can return to Hollywood, behind the brand there are people, they have to bring the right ideas with a bit of luck”. Also regarding Fiuggi, “the G7 that will take place there will allow us to shine a spotlight on the area and the brand that we have acquired”.

“Our fund has invested almost 200 million euros in the last 18 months. We think by operation, we don’t set ourselves a budget that we have to respect. Sometimes we are financial investors, but we prefer to be strategic investors, even if we never impose it. It depends on the youth of the company, we have a team that can join the board”.

THEYoung Del Vecchio keeps a low profile. He proves to be shrewd: “There taxation? You shouldn’t always look at other people’s houses. In France and other countries the situation is even worse, there is a bit of excess criticism when it comes to our country.” And then enough with the refrain ‘it’s politics’s fault’ because it’s not always like that.” On the topic of Europe and the green deal, “we obviously need to reduce the environmental impact, but without sacrificing the competitiveness of our continent”.

Of theartificial intelligence, instead, “there’s been a little less talk lately, there was more talk before. In America they’ve given much more open conditions to innovation, to the development of these platforms of this technology, while in Europe I see that we’re a little behind”. Del Vecchio explains. ”At a certain point you can’t block change, so you have to try to put in place healthy rules that don’t lead Europe to remain stationary or behind”, he adds.

The training? “The last thing I look at when I receive a resume is the degree grade. And I’m not even a big fan of master’s degrees. I was lucky enough to work alongside my father and Francesco Milleri, a great school that I combined with traditional university studies. I believe that experience is the real added value”.

I invite you young to have “constancy and never give up”. “You can’t get into Luxottica without a degree and this serves to ‘screen’, but for me between a 110 with honors and a 107 or a 104 makes no difference and doesn’t help me decide if that person is suitable for the role – he adds -. I’m interested in what that person thinks, the vision of entrepreneurship and the creativity”. Finally, international politics: “Trump? I don’t root for anyone, but I support whoever ends the war first.”