He didn’t think twice, when Luke Laidley saw those kids in trouble he jumped into the lake

In these hours the whole world is talking about him, a dad hero who gave his life to save children. His name is Luke Laidley and has always lived to help others, having survived the unforgettable 9/11.

Luke Laidley, 43, was on his boat in Lake Michigan when he spotted some children in trouble, fallen into the water. He didn’t think twice about intervening, he dived and brought the minors to safety. He dragged them to his boat, whoever was with him helped him hoist them, but that immense effort made him cost his life. The man died after a real heroic gesture.

Those present brought him to safety in turn, but as soon as they reached his boat, they realized the serious conditions. They tried in vain to revive him as they reached shore. Luke was then entrusted to paramedics carei, who had meanwhile reached the scene of the accident. They provided him with life support and urgently rushed him to the hospital. Unfortunately, shortly after the heart of him is stopped forever within the walls of the health facility.

He was a dad of 3 who lived in Chicago. That day he had gone on a boat with some friends when he heard the cries of some children. He couldn’t let them risk their lives and so he jumped in like a hero. The 43-year-old was a survived 9/11the attack on the Twin Towers. He was on the 61st floor and had managed to escape before the collapse.

The family said that since that day he had changed, he had changed his philosophy of life. He always said that every day he had to be lived with a purpose and there was nothing more important thanhelp others. His loved ones wanted to donate his organs, because that’s what she would have wanted. After those kids, the hero dad will save other people.