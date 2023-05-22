The car in which Augusto Pedana was traveling collided head-on with an SUV and for him, only 38 years old, there was nothing they could do

A terrible accident that took place on Saturday unfortunately cost the life of a very young man, who leaves behind a partner and a small girl. His name was Augusto Pedana, was only 38 years old and died following a head-on between his car and a Porsche Cayenne. The timely intervention of the 118 rescuers unfortunately proved to be in vain. The accident occurred in Campania, near Marcianise.

One more tragic weekend with regard to road fatalities in Italy. A particularly serious one occurred on Saturday 20 May in the Caserta area, more precisely on Viale Carlo III, the road that connects Marcianise to San Marco Evangelista.

The man was reportedly traveling alone in his car, a Renault Clio Station Wagon. Suddenly and for reasons yet to be clarified, it would crashed into an SUV which came in the opposite direction.

The impact was devastating and both cars were destroyed. Some passersby who had witnessed the scene immediately carried out the call for helpwho reached the scene of the accident within a few minutes.

The doctors, who promptly arrived aboard the ambulances and medical cars, however, were unable to do so nothing to prevent the man’s death. The traumas sustained in the impact were too serious, which decreed his disappearance practically on the spot.

Condolences for the death of Augusto Pedana

Augusto Pedana has left his partner and a little girlas well as parents and friends who loved him very much.

The 38-year-old lived in Villa Literno and everyone in the village was shocked to receive the tragic news of his disappearance.

The Facebook group “VILLA LITERNO: citizen of Italy and of the world“, showed his own condolences in this way: