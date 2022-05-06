Sex reveal goes viral

Currently it is common to celebrate the gender reveal, a ceremony that consists of the official announcement of the gender of a baby on the way. These types of rites do not always have the expected ending and here we present a clear example of it.

A video went viral on the Tik Tok platform in which a young couple planned to announce the sex of their baby to their close circle. The instrument chosen for this revelation was a small fire extinguisher specifically acquired for this type of ceremonies, which would release blue or pink smoke from its interior, indicating the arrival of a boy or girl in the family.

Such was the surprise of both when the future parents realized the serious mistake made when purchasing the fire extinguisher, since pink smoke began to come out of the cylinder and the shouts of joy did not wait, the congratulations multiplied before the stupefaction of the young couple who had to step back little by little to calmly explain the situation. It was not a girl but a boy, this caused endless reactions both at the event and on the networks, where the ceremony was the subject of laughter and various comments.

It is clear to us that, in the future, this young couple will be very careful when revealing the sex of a hypothetical second baby.