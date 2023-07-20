Mr. Piet from Huissen lives alone. He is already in his 70s. Actually, the house is too big for him. In the supermarket he pins a note on the board: rooms for rent. Abdul (22) and Dagmara (18) respond. He is from Syria, she is from Poland. In love as they are, the young couple would like to live together. They move into the room in February. Shortly afterwards, the landlord suddenly lacks money.

#Young #couple #helps #grandpa #Piet #groceries #transferring #rent #missing #euros