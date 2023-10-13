Home page World

The war in Israel continues as a result of the Hamas attack. A couple cannot be dissuaded from their wedding plans.

Tel Aviv – Months of preparation, special ideas: the wedding should be a unique day. Getting married surrounded by their loved ones – that was also the plan of a couple in Israel. The war in the country as a result of the Hamas attack did not deter Noam and Nadav. They quickly moved the wedding to a military base.

Hamas attack on Israel: bride and groom celebrate wedding at military base

The couple wanted to get married on Wednesday (October 11th). In between, he was called up for reserve service in the Israeli troops ynetnews reported. Previously, fighters from the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas massively attacked Israel on Saturday (October 7). According to Israel, the attackers killed more than 1,200 people and took around 150 hostages. The Israeli army subsequently put the Gaza Strip under constant fire. According to Palestinian information, more than 1,400 people were initially killed. Millions of Palestinians are now expected to leave northern Gaza.

As a result, the couple’s wedding plans were not postponed indefinitely, but simply changed. The father of the conscripted soldier gave the newspaper an insight into his son’s emotional world. “Dad, I am aware that our wedding has been canceled, but I am determined to boost the morale of my friends,” he said to him. The mood at the base was “pretty depressed.” He was determined to host the wedding there. Said and done.

Rocket alarm interrupts wedding celebration – groom is summoned to northern Israel

Music, dancing, celebrating, eating: In addition to a DJ and a caterer, the singer Hanan Ben Ari, who is very well known in Israel, also provided a few carefree, short moments. Nevertheless, the war remained omnipresent. Rocket alarms briefly interrupted the celebration, the newspaper reported. People sought shelter but continued their celebration when the sirens fell silent.

However, the wedding came to an abrupt end for the bride and groom. Because Nadav was called up to the north of the country. “I am very happy that we were able to pull off such a wedding. It made me very happy. Dancing and cheering with all the soldiers was wonderful,” Noam said ynetnews.

Meanwhile, a mother spoke about her killed daughter and the content of her “farewell text message”. One The 25-year-old is now being celebrated as a heroine in Israel. She prevented a massacre on her kibbutz. (mbr)