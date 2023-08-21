More than 100 people have died after the catastrophic fire on the Hawaiian island of Maui. Ina and Norman Sieling from Fulda were there on their honeymoon. They escaped the firestorm. Your hotel – along with your luggage – burned down.

Maui – It was supposed to be an unforgettable experience in one of the most beautiful island paradises in the world, but the honeymoon in Hawaii turned into a terrible nightmare: When forest fires raged on the US South Pacific islands about a week ago, Ina and Norman Sieling held out Fulda on Maui.

The fire destroyed, among other things, their holiday resort of Lahaina, the former capital of the former kingdom of Hawaii. More than 100 people are killed, and others are believed to be buried under the rubble. The couple from Fulda Lehnerz is lucky on this day.

Young couple from Fulda escape fire hell in Hawaii on honeymoon

Because it is extremely windy and uncomfortable in the city due to the hurricane that is just passing by, they spontaneously take a trip to the mountains – a decision that may save their lives, but will certainly save them a lot of suffering. When they hear about the catastrophe, they are driving on a serpentine road, reports fuldaerzeitung.de.

“Suddenly the radio crackled and there was an announcement,” Ina Sieling recalls. It was said that there was a fire in a neighboring town of Lahaina. If you can, you should pack up your belongings in the city – and flee. Most recently, numerous tourists had to flee to the Greek holiday island of Rhodes at the end of July.

A firefighter told us: We’re safe here – but only if the wind doesn’t shift.

The two people from Lehnerzer are now a good two hours away from Lahaina. When they finally return, all access roads to the city have long been closed. “We asked a police officer if we could still get our things. But she was panicking herself.”

“She reported meter-high flames and that eight people have already died.” It is a shock for Ina and Norman Sieling. The 31-year-old says she couldn’t really get the news of the fires. She didn’t believe that her hotel, one of the most famous and oldest buildings in the city and built directly on the water, would actually burn down.

Ina and Norman Sieling narrowly escaped the fiery hell of Hawaii. The couple honeymooned in Hawaii. © Private

“The locals also told us later that they were overrun by the fires.” Only in the morning did the wind blow strongly: “But nobody thought it would be that bad.” But the storm continues to whip up the fire, that sweeping over Maui at speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour.

Although sirens are tested on the island each month, Lahaina remains silent on the day. The electricity went out, and the telephone network no longer works either. The newly married couple stayed the night in the parking lot of a miniature golf course.

“It was terrible,” says Ina Sieling. Because from here you can see how the fire is raging in a neighboring town. “There was a fire behind us and in front of us too.” A fireman tells her: “We’re safe here – as long as the wind doesn’t change.” You’re lucky, the wind doesn’t change.

At this time, the owner of the mini golf course is worried with them: Three of her four small children are in town. “Until the end she didn’t know if they were doing well and if they were still alive.” Ina Sieling says today: “If you notice something like that, our loss of suitcases is quickly put into perspective.”

The next morning, the couple follows the news on Maui News and looks for pictures on social media. Then they realize: “There is nothing left at the place where our hotel was.” The plan was actually to fly to the Hawaiian island of Kauai in the next stage. But there are also fires.

“We have therefore decided to cut short the holiday.” The two drive straight to the airport, but chaos has long broken out there, too. The two have to wait for many hours while their parents contact the German embassy at home.

Background: Fires in Hawaii The forest and bush fires broke out on August 8 in several places on Maui and the neighboring island of Hawaii, which bears the same name as the state. On Maui, the small town of Lahaina, which had a population of 13,000 before the accident, was hit particularly hard. Many streets there look like in a war zone. The town center was completely destroyed. More than 2000 buildings burned down partially or completely. The damage is estimated at several billion dollars. The cause of the disaster is still under investigation. A hurricane that passed south of the islands was also responsible for the rapidly spreading fires, the authorities said. See also Lula-Alckmin plate asks the TSE to register his candidacy for the Planalto Palace - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Sielings had taken identity cards, credit cards and some cash with them for their day trip, but their passports were burned. Nevertheless, they manage to get a plane to San Francisco. It takes off while it blazes next to the runway, the Fulda resident recalls.

In California they go to the consulate, it only takes three quarters of an hour and the two receive emergency passports. “We are doing well given the circumstances,” says Ina Sieling today. After all, the honeymoon before the fires was nice: “Hawaii is a paradise.”

But then came the catastrophe, a “very shitty overall situation”. They still follow the news and watch footage of Lahaina. They wonder if those they met during their vacation are okay.

Video: Hawaii Survivor Tells – “The Ocean Saved My Life”

“We do not know it. We’re worried.” Many people who wanted to save themselves in the supposedly safe sea died, she knows: “The fire spread to boats that exploded. The petrol set the water on fire.” Ten days later, it is still unclear how many people died in the fire.

Lahaina is largely destroyed. Next to the burnt down ruins of the Pioneer Inn hotel, where the couple stayed, is the 150-year-old and famous banyan tree, a popular photo motif for tourists. He has no more leaves, the branches are charred. Will he ever turn green again?