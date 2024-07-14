Home page World

From: Sandra Sporer

Press Split

When the couple unpacked their suitcases, they discovered the stowaway. They were able to catch the poisonous animal, but help did not arrive until the following day.

Streatham – John Gray (27) and his girlfriend Jodie Daly (26) had just returned from their holiday in Mexico when it happened. “We came back to the apartment and Jodie was sorting the laundry. When she pulled out a T-shirt, the scorpion fell out and ran into the bedroom,” Gray told the British news portal Mirror. “All I heard was her screaming and shouting,” he remembers.

If the animal had escaped, it could have become an invasive species in the worst case scenario. There are already eight poisonous spider species in Germanythat were introduced and are now native.

After vacation in Mexico: British couple finds scorpion in suitcase – and has to keep it overnight

Luckily, the couple managed to catch the scorpion using a beer glass. But that wasn’t the end of the story. Although the two called a zoo straight away, it turned out that the animal had to stay with them overnight. This was anything but a pleasant development. Especially since, according to the zoo, the animal is “probably highly poisonous.”

The young couple had no other choice, however. So they moved the scorpion to another container that was a little more suitable for the longer stay. “We kept it in a container in a Hello Fresh box. We tried not to kill it, but also to prevent it from killing us,” said Gray.

A couple from England brought a stowaway in their suitcase from their vacation in Mexico. © Edophoto/Panthermedia/IMAGO / boedefeld/Panthermedia/IMAGO

Zoo rescues couple from their stowaway – animal definitely “a poisonous species” and pregnant

The next day, the stowaway was handed over to Mitcham Zoo. The young couple suspect that the scorpion was seeking shelter in their suitcase from a storm. They were still in Mexico when Hurricane Beryl swept through the country.

Looking back, the two are certainly glad that they discovered the scorpion right away. Otherwise, they would have had a much bigger problem in the near future. Because, as the zoo discovered, the scorpion was pregnant. Gareth North from Mitcham Zoo confirmed this to Mirror. He also explained that the animal was definitely “a poisonous species”. However, he could not say which one exactly, as this “has to be confirmed by a specialist”.

11 dangerous spider species to watch out for View photo gallery

How do you react correctly if an exotic animal suddenly crawls out of your suitcase?

Such Unfortunately, stowaways often find their way into the luggage of travellersBut what is the right way to act in such a case? Many people would probably call the nearest zoo or animal rescue center like the young Brit did. However, at least in Germany, this is not the right way to proceed.

The Munich Reptile Rescue Center advises you to first take a photo of the animal, if this is possible from a safe distance. You can then send this to them by email for identification. In the case of definitely dangerous animals, you should immediately contact the police or fire department and keep an eye on the animal from a distance until help arrives. (sp)