As Juan Camilo Camez Rodríguez The young Colombian who died in the middle of a confrontation while serving as a volunteer soldier for the Ukrainian army was identified.

In 2022, the man from Huila decided to enlist to support Ukraine in the conflict against Russia, which already leaves at least 500,000 soldiers dead, according to figures from United States officials, cited by the newspaper New York Times.

“Our dear Colombian brother Juan Camilo Camez Rodríguez, who had been serving in Ukraine as a volunteer, succumbed on the battlefield,” they expressed from the account that seeks to make a memorial tribute to the deceased volunteers.

The young man, 21 years old, would have died in a bombing that occurred in Donetsk, on the border with Russiaas far as he had reached with his troops.

His relatives received the news on December 13 through his fellow Colombian comrades-in-arms, who saw him fall in the middle of the harsh confrontation in the area.

'He was always characterized by being ready to serve'

Juan Camilo was originally from Iquira, Huila, and came to support Ukraine at the beginning of 2022, after the escalation of the invasion by Russia.

His loved ones remember him as a hard-working person willing to serve.

“He was always characterized by being ready to serve when we needed him. Very hardworking, he measured everything“recalls Gloria Losada, an acquaintance who lived with him on a farm in the countryside.

The woman mentions that she was watching the animals in the field and helped tame some horses.

“Thank you for the marks you left on each one,” adds Losada.

For us he will be the universal soldier

Another close friend regretted that he lost his life in a country that was not his, and remembered him as a “universal soldier.”

“He fought and gave his life for a country at war that did not see him grow up or run through its streets,” said Mercedes González.

“Camilo left us,” said one of his sisters, confirming the news to acquaintances. The family is waiting for his remains to be repatriated to Colombia.

One of his Colombian colleagues had died in October

“Brother in war, God rest him in his holy glory,” Juan Camilo had expressed in October of this year, when one of his Colombian companions died on the battlefield.

The man, who was also a young man, was identified as Olman Medina.

Juan Camilo's companions.

