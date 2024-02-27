Melisa Jauregui was a doctor from Barranquilla who had traveled to Argentina six years ago to continue her studies. However, after a series of health complications and emergency surgery, the 34-year-old Colombian died in a clinic in Buenos Aires.

“Melisa just passed away. “It is news that leaves us all breathless,” Roxana de la Hoz, Melisa's childhood friend, confirmed to the newspaper. The Herald.

The doctor died 72 hours after an operation in which part of a cyst that was lodged in her brain was removed, which turned out to be larger than the doctors expected and which became complicated.

“She had only oxygen and, as they lowered her sedation so she could wake up, her heart rate decreased until she died,” the friend added to the aforementioned medium.

On her social networks, Melissa indicates that she studied Medicine at the Universidad Libre de Barranquilla and then moved to Argentina, where she studied at the University of Buenos Aires. At the time of her death, she was completing her Pediatric Hemato-Oncology residency at the San Isidro Maternal and Child Hospital.

What happened to Melissa?

According to the coverage of the aforementioned media, the woman from Barranquilla began to feel strong migraines about 20 days ago, which she related to the long and hard work days, so she decided to undergo medical examinations.

“They sent a CT scan that later showed the presence of a cyst in the skull that contained fluids and under the cyst there was a mass,” Roxana remembers,” Roxana explained at the time.

However, things got worse on February 23, when he not only suffered quite severe headaches but also had blurred vision and poor motor coordination. She was admitted to the emergency room, but then suffered a respiratory crisis and was intubated and taken to the ICU.as reported The Herald.

On February 24 was the surgery in which part of the cyst was removed, which they considered to be a malignant-looking mass.; The doctors had to remove more tissue than planned and part of the cranial bone, making the procedure complicated.

Roxana also explained that her friend did not respond after the sedation and the doctors declared it brain dead: “She, after the operation, went into recovery, but after 24 hours, when the sedation was lowered, hoping that it would give some kind of response, movement, waking up, well, that did not happen (…) So they consider it as brain death because there is no neuronal response.”

The parents received help from friends and acquaintances to raise the funds to travel from Barranquilla to Buenos Aires. Now, they ask the Foreign Ministry for help to be able to repatriate their daughter's body.

