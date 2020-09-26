Greta Thunberg, center, at the young climate activists virtual press conference.

Young climate activists will once again lead a global protest on Friday, September 25, a year after the great global strike that was followed in more than 150 countries. The pandemic, which has displaced climate change from the international focus of attention, will also mark the call. The actions will be carried out physically or virtually depending on the restrictions of each country and respecting the limitations for health reasons, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, the best known face of this environmental youth movement, explained this Friday. At the moment, there are some 2,300 protests organized around the world to demand “climate justice”, according to its organizers.

Thunberg has participated together with six other young activists in a virtual press conference in which he recalled the importance of continuing with the mobilizations in the face of the lack of action against climate change. “We are going to continue this fight because we have no other option, it is a matter of life and death,” he argued. “People are dying now from the climate crisis,” added Thunberg, who has made it clear that protests within a week will respect the restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

In Spain, the Youth for Climate-Fridays for Future organization has registered actions in around 25 cities. In Madrid, for example, a sit-in is scheduled to take place near the Congress; This formula has been used to be able to maintain a safe distance between the participants. Sit-ins have also been organized in cities such as Barcelona, ​​San Sebastián and Zaragoza.

The participants in this Friday’s press conference – all except Thunberg, belonging to countries that suffer the consequences of climate change without being the main generators of the problem – have insisted on the need to link the climate and social struggle. “There is no climate justice, without social justice,” summarized Eyal Weintraub, an Argentine activist. “Africa is the one that contributes the least to climate change and the one that suffers the most from the impacts,” the young Kevin Mtai recalled from Kenya.

During this pandemic, street protests by this group have had to be drastically reduced and some of these groups of young activists have taken other forms of action, such as virtual demonstrations and lawsuits in court. In recent weeks groups of boys from Mexico, Portugal and Australia have initiated this judicial process to pressure their governments to be more ambitious in their plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions or to stop projects that would further overheat the planet .

“We are in a global emergency,” Thunberg insisted in reference to climate change. And although the participants have admitted that the COVID has been able to reduce greenhouse gas emissions somewhat, “any improvement has been temporary,” explained Mitzi Jonelle Tan from the Philippines. “Now we are seeing that emissions are increasing again”, has warned this young activist, who, like her colleagues in India and Colombia, has criticized the repression that environmental movements also suffer in their countries.